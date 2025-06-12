Dak Prescott has returned to the practice field after an injury-shortened season in 2024. In his absence, the Dallas Cowboys failed to reach the playoffs. Now the pressure is on Prescott to return to his Pro Bowl form. And fourth-year tight end Jake Ferguson hopes to help the QB get back on track.

The two teamed up for a touchdown up the seam during minicamp practice Wednesday. Afterward, Ferguson discussed the 10th-year veteran. “I love the seam ball. He loves throwing it,” Ferguson said of Prescott, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota on X.

After praising his QB, Ferguson elaborated on the Cowboys’ offense as a whole under new coordinator Klayton Adams. “I’m really excited. You can feel the energy… especially at practice. …Every tiny detail is almost elevated. And it’s contagious. You can feel it in the room. You can feel it across positions. It just makes me excited to get the ball rolling and get it going,” he explained.

Can Dak Prescott lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs?

The Cowboys have a new coaching staff following Mike McCarthy’s ouster this offseason. Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to head coach and Adams will run the offense. But ultimately Prescott’s performance will dictate the team’s success.

The three-time Pro Bowler was limited to eight games in 2024 following season-ending surgery on a partially torn hamstring. However, Prescott struggled prior to going down with the injury. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions – good for a quarterback rating of 86.

Prescott’s 2024 output stands in stark contrast to his magnificent 2023 campaign with the Cowboys, when he threw for 4.516 yards with a league-leading 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes that year and earned a 105.9 rating.

Now healthy, Prescott is looking to rebound and lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs. And he has the weapons to do it. Ferguson is entering a contract year and hoping to ascend the tight end ranks. He’s shown chemistry with Prescott in the past. Ferguson was the Cowboys' second-leading receiver in 2023 with 71 receptions for 761 yards and five scores.

In addition to the big tight end, Prescott still has all-world wideout CeeDee Lamb. And Dallas added another pass catcher to the mix, landing George Pickens in a bombshell trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the offseason.

The Cowboys are still dealing with a number of question marks including the Micah Parsons contract situation and a first-time head coach. But with a healthy Prescott, the offense is capable of leading Dallas to the postseason for the seventh time in the last 12 years.