TIME has named Taylor Swift as their 2023 Person of the Year after shattering box office records, releasing an album, and more.

Taylor Swift has been named TIME's Person of the Year.

Person of the Year

In a non-surprising move, TIME named Swift as their Person of the Year. As a result, a profile interview was conducted with Sam Lansky.

It's not surprising given Swift's 2023. Not only did she release 1989 (Taylor's Version), but she embarked on the “Eras” tour. Her latest concert tour is sure to shatter every box office record imaginable given its scope.

The “Eras” tour commenced on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. Swift then took the tour across all of the United States, hitting every major stadium along the way. After playing dates in Brazil, she is off until February when the tour picks up again in Japan.

Additionally, the “Eras” tour spawned a blockbuster companion film. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released on October 13 and has grossed nearly $250 million worldwide.

TIME's Person of the Year was first awarded in 1927. Charles Lindbergh was the first person to win the award. In recent years, some of the winners include Greta Thunberg, Joe Bien, Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, and Volodymyr Zelensky and the “spirit of Ukraine.”

A couple of days ago, Swift was named as a part of the TIME Person of the Year 2023 shortlist. Others on the shortlist include Xi Jinping, Sam Altman, Trump Prosecutors, Barbie, Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, and Jerome Powell.

Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest star in the world. TIME awarding her Person of the Year was a no-brainer. She's only 33, so who's to say that this is the final time she wins the award?