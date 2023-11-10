Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship has gotten an update. The two plan to see each other as their schedules get more hectic.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to stay connected as their schedules begin to get hectic. Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, is in mid-season, and Swift has just started her Eras tour overseas. The singer kicked off her South American leg in Buenos Aires this week. The rest of November she will be in Brazil. Kelce is current in his bye week. His next game is on November 20 against his brother Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles.

According to a source, the two will be penciling in time together when they have some down time.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source told Us Weekly. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Travis Kelce Plays Coy On Joining Taylor Swift On Tour

On the Kelce brothers' podcast, they recently spoke about Travis possibly joining Swift on tour.

“Not really. I might just say f–k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know,” Travis said when Jason asked if he were going to join Swift.

Travis hinted at a warm getaway: “My skin's getting real pale,” he teased, “so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

“Somewhere south?” Jason quipped.

“Closer to the equator,” Travis added.

“South of the equator?” Jason asked which made Travis break out into laughter.

Swift will be embarking on yet another leg of her tour having dates in Argentina on Nov. 9 and then Brazil.

Kelce made it known back in July that he was interested in dating Swift. He shot his shot at the pop star when he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she touched down in Kansas City for her Eras Tour.

The couple went on some private dates and then some not-so-private ones, like the one back in October when paparazzi caught up with them in New York City. In addition to the dates, Swift has been in attendance at four of Kelce's NFL games, cheering him on from the booth.