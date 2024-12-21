While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not engaged, the singer does have one request for her future nuptials.

“Travis is going to have to go above and beyond but it won’t be a public spectacle,” the source told Daily Mail. “They are both aware of the fact that the whole world is so thirsty for them to be engaged and, while Taylor does want a white wedding one day, her friends just feel like people need to chill and let them be a couple.”

According to the source, the couple has agreed to keep their big day private whenever that day comes in the future.

“When the time comes, people will know about it. But they are going to keep some things private and will have elaborate plans in place to ensure secrecy,” the source continued. “They are not worried about those close to them leaking info because people who know them respect this. When and if Travis does make this happen it will be for Taylor and for Taylor only.”

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Aware Of Engagement Rumors?

Since the couple went public with their relationship in September 2023, they have been dodging engagement rumors left and right. According to a photo from the publication, fans even suggested that Kelce and Swift got engaged during her intimate private party.

“Taylor and Travis find it extremely humorous that they have been engaged every day since they got together,” a friend of Swift told the publication.

The source continued: “These engagement rumors started from day one and they do not know how they can even have a public engagement at this point.”

However, while they are aware of the rumors the source claims Kelce doesn't let it get to him.

“He does read some of these stories because it cannot be avoided,” the source explained to the outlet. “And he finds some of it hilarious because he knows how much the world wants this to happen. At times it can be overwhelming for him.”

While Kelce has not officially popped the question, the insider revealed that he plans to do propose sometime in the future.

“Travis has ideas, he would love to be engaged and married to Taylor, he is in love. She is in love with him,' the insider added. “They are very busy though with her tour just finishing and him still seeking another Super Bowl.”