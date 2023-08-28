Known for his close ties with Taylor Swift and her producer, Jack Antonoff has expressed his thoughts on Scooter Braun clients departing from this management. The lead singer of Bleachers, who recently married Margaret Qualley, took to Instagram Story to share a fitting meme from The Sims game.

The meme depicted a Sim, a character from the game, looking at a computer while a baby Sim is on fire on the floor. The caption humorously suggested that Jack Antonoff is curious and shading Scooter Braun after clients had decided to part ways with him.

“Not now sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager.”

Antonoff's post comes following the rumors of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's departure and the confirmation of Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, Carly Rae Jepsen, and others leaving Braun's talent management.

Both close sources from Bieber and Grande denied the claims. There were also assertions that the two are only ‘considering' other management options and are still in contract with Braun.

Unfortunately, everyone is also Jack Antonoff trying to make sense of the situation as well.

Now, this made noise among Swifties. In 2019, Taylor Swift publicly criticized Braun for gaining control over her master recordings. The controversial acquisition led Swift to re-record her first six albums, many of which Antonoff contributed to.

Whether Taylor Swift is aware of the Instagram story or not, Jack Antonoff being messy with Scooter Braun client situation has certainly added an unexpected twist to the ongoing drama.