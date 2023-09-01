Taylor Swift's “Lover,” the fifth single off of her 2019 album Lover, has hit one billion streams on Spotify.

PopCrave on X (formerly Twitter) reported that Swift's “Cruel Summer” hit one billion streams. This marks the fifth song in her discography to do so.

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift has reached 1 BILLION streams on Spotify. It’s her fifth song to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/PZO1th18f5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2023

Given that summer is winding down, Swift fans must have been getting every last ounce of “Cruel Summer” out whilst it was still timely.

“Cruel Summer” was the fifth and final single released off of Lover. St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff co-wrote the song with Swift, with the latter also co-producing the track. The song was released as a single on June 20, 2023 — over four years after the first single off of Lover, “Me!,” was released.

Currently, Swift is embarking on her “Eras” tour. She just wrapped up her first slate of United States dates and a few Mexico dates. The tour will resume in November before taking another extended break until February of next year. In 2024, Swift will visit Japan, all over Europe, and even come back to the United States before the tour concludes.

For those that couldn't get tickets to the “Eras” tour, Taylor Swift announced a special concert film of the show. A show from her six-night residency (or even a “best of” edits from those shows) at SoFi Stadium will be shown in theaters. Theater chains such as AMC, Regal, and more tried their best to prepare for the demand. But like the Ticketmaster ticket sales, their sites crashed. For those that did secure tickets, it will begin showing in theaters on October 13.