The announcement of Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour hitting theaters in October caused a lot of excitement. In fact, the ticket sales caused the websites of AMC Theatres and more to crash. With that said, a distribution guru has made an eye-opening comparison to the MCU for Swift's film.

According to Deadline, the “Eras” tour concert film has surpassed $10 million in ticket sales (and counting). They expected that number to be even higher by the end of August 31. For comparison, Swift is beating the popular K-pop group BTS with their concert film, Yet to Come in Cinemas, in presales. that film grossed $8 million domestically over its one weekend in theaters.

Asking a distribution guru for a comparison for Swift's concert film's presales, they replied, “Some Marvel movie.” Deadline then pointed out how the “Eras” tour film is outselling Pixar's Eternals. Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $20 million during its first day of previews — it's unknown if Swift's film topped that.

While AMC Theatres doesn't have the horses that a film studio does to promote its event films, they don't need that — at least according to one distribution boss. “They don't need that,” they said. “All AMC needs is Taylor Swift posting about the movie on social media to her fans.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another box office analyst thinks that the “Eras” tour concert film could outgross Hannah Montana — which made $31 million. “Taylor has a broader fanbase, while that other movie was a Disney Channel property for little girls,” a source said.

The “Eras” tour will resume in November. In 2024, Swift will take the tour across Europe, Australia, and back to the United States.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be released on October 13.