Actor David Harbour recently shared a heartwarming story about Taylor Swift's kind gesture. While attending the pop star's record-breaking Eras tour concerts in Minneapolis, Swift surprised Harbour's stepdaughter with a personal note.

The Stranger Things actor revealed that he had put in a lot of effort to secure tickets for the show for his stepdaughter, and they had hoped to meet Swift in person. However, due to Swift's tight schedule, she had to catch a flight right after the concert.

David Harbour recounted the touching moment: “We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was handwritten on a particular type of stationery. I've never seen my stepdaughter speechless.”

Taylor Swift mentioned in the letter that she would wave to them from the stage. Later on, she did indeed give them a wave during her performance.

He praised Taylor Swift's incredible stage presence and energy, even though her music era wasn't his personal favorite. He marveled at her performance, noting that she sang around 45 songs during a three-and-a-half-hour show. He also jokingly mentioned that he wasn't sure when she found time for a quick bathroom break.

But other than an unforgettable experience at the Taylor Swift concert, David Harbour also has something to say about his popular TV show Stranger Things. He dropped a hint that he knew how the series would conclude.

“I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way.”