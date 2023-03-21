Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Tchia’s archipelago is beautiful, and its gameplay is fun. However, is it enough to make up for its shortcomings? Here is what critics have to say about the upcoming Tchia, including their reviews and scores.

Tchia Review Scores: 78-79 on Metacritic

Tchia is an open-world adventure game with a focus on exploration. Players explore an archipelago inspired by New Caledonia, fighting off enemies using their various powers and tools. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Metacritic aggregated reviews for its release platforms, namely the PlayStation 5 and PC. The PlayStation version of the game received 22 reviews, seven of which were mixed. The PC version, on the other hand, received 19 reviews, with four mixed and one negative. None of the reviews gave it a perfect score, with the highest score on both platforms only being 90.

GAMINGbible gave a score of 90, saying that the game was a reminder that although we all have problems “both big and small… that doesn’t have to be the case.” The reviewer felt that the game helped them look at life in a more positive way, “focusing more on the joy and beauty in [their] own life.” PC Gamer, another site that gave it a 90, called it “one of the best open-world games to come along in ages.”

Shacknews also gave it a score of 90, calling the game “a beautiful piece of art that is equal parts enriching and enjoyable.” They said that the game’s “heartfelt story” was “reinforced by a lovely tribute to the unique culture of New Caledonia.” For them, the game is an “endlessly charming game with an endearing protagonist at its heart”. They did mention, however, that the game itself had some “standard open-world woes”.

Destructoid gave it a slightly lower 85, saying that it “very well might be the most ambitious indie game we see in 2023.” They praised the game for taking “some of the best gameplay elements from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey” and combining them into “an adventure that’s filled with heart, humor, and compassion.” Gaming Nexus also gave it an 85, calling Tchia “a gorgeous, endearing open-world adventure filled with the heart and soul of New Caledonian culture”.

Game Informer, who scored it an 85, said that the game “drips with joyful, explorative fun.” They praised the developers for being able to make a game that “[lets] players loose in an interactive sandbox”, a goal that, according to them, many developers have been trying to reach. Although the game has its shortcomings, they praised the game for giving players the freedom to just play around in the world, all while getting rewarded for it. The game was “simply fun” thanks to its tone, music, and the main character’s abilities.

Gaming Trend gave it a score of 80, saying that “its world and portrayal of culture are outstanding”. They said that the gameplay was “a lot of fun”, with a “decent amount of padding to keep you busy in the gorgeous open world.” They did, however, mention that the game’s story “doesn’t find the steadiest of footing.” The Indie Informer, who gave it a slightlly lower 75, said that players should “take it slow” when playing the game. Players should take their time exploring the game’s islands, making friends with the inhabitants, and enjoying the “culturally rich musical experiences”. According to them, this makes up for the game’s “more lacking mainline quest and less polished design elements.”

Hardcore Gamer gave it a mixed score of 70, as although it is a “terrific ode to New Caledonia”, it is also “sadly hampered by bloated and standard open-world design that tries to do too much.” However, although the gameplay isn’t all that unique, they said that “there’s fun to be had here”, bringing up the game’s sights and sounds. Push Square brought up the game’s bugs as one of the reasons for its score of 70, stating that the bugs “let it down and stop players experiencing [the game] to its fullest”. It is still, for them, a “solid, enjoyable, and ultimately beautiful game”

Gamespew gave it a low score of 60, saying that the game “left [them] slightly cold” and disappointed as they had high hopes for the game. They told players to keep expectations in check, as the game may not be the Breath of the Wild adventure many players believe is in the game. They also called the game’s campaign “drab and disappointing”, which might make players not want to return to the island, no matter how beautiful it is.

Finally, there’s GameGrin, who gave it the lowest score of 35. They said that the “very few enjoyable moments” that, although they were “incredible”, only served to show players “how great of a title this could have been if it weren’t for its many lacking elements”. They brought up the game’s story and its failure to pull players in, as well as how it felt as if the game “didn’t really know what kind of game it wanted to be, story-wise.” The main character’s powers were also one point they brought up, saying that Soul Jumping was very limited thanks to the scarcity of animals Tchia can encounter. Although it was a beautiful world, they found it empty.

Is Tchia Worth it?

The common consensus seems to be that although it is very similar to Breath of the Wild, players shouldn’t expect it to be like it. Players won’t be able to find the grand adventure and exploration that Breath of the Wild brings to the table. Of course, that isn’t to say that players cannot have fun in this game. As long as players manage their expectations, take it slow, and just enjoy the scenery and music of the game, then it might be worth playing.

That’s all for the reviews and scores that critics gave to Tchia. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.