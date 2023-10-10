The TCU football team is having a tough year after going to the College Football Playoff national title game. It was expected, especially with so many players departing for the NFL, including QB Max Duggan and WR Quentin Johnston., both of whom were drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers. Chandler Morris has taken over as the Horned Frogs' signal-caller, but now he will be out for some time as he deals with an injury, as Sonny Dykes mentioned (h/t Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram).

‘Sonny Dykes says Chandler Morris has a sprained MCL and it'll be a week-to-week type of injury. Said the diagnosis was better than initially expected.'

Morris was the backup to Duggan last year and made a couple of brief appearances. In 2023, he has thrown for 1,513 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions and has a 144.6 QB rating. Morris has thrown two or more touchdowns in all but one game, the one game being the most recent outing against Iowa State.

After Mooris left the game against the Cyclones with the injury, freshman QB Josh Hoover stepped in and went 11-of-19 for 119 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the losing effort. Hoover had made a brief appearance against Nicholls earlier in September, and all signs point to him being the starter for as long as Morris is sidelined with the MCL injury.

TCU faces BYU at home and then Kansas State on the road before the byte week, so it will be worth monitoring the status of Morris over the next week or two.