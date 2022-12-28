By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

TCU football is preparing for their CFP Semifinal against Michigan on Saturday, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. This Horned Frogs team has defied all the odds in 2022 and will be looking to do so again here, but it won’t be easy. The Wolverines are an elite group and very strong defensively. But, center Steve Avila, who is also a draft prospect, believes TCU should have no problems handling their physicality.

Via Steve Johnson:

“Asked about how confident he is TCU can handle Michigan’s physicality, Steve Avila says ‘He’ll take his guys everytime.”

Michigan is 10th in the nation in total yards allowed and possesses a phenomenal run defense that gives up a mere 85.2 yards on the ground per game. They’re a physical group that will be making it their mission to shut down TCU football QB Max Duggan, who is undoubtedly the X-factor for Sonny Dykes’ squad.

Also, including Avila, the Horned Frogs OL is extremely huge, averaging a height of 6 foot 5 and a weight of 317 pounds. You can understand why Avila has the belief his team can keep up with the Wolverines’ physical style of play.

The Fiesta Bowl kicks off at 4 PM ET in Arizona at State Farm Stadium. It should be an absolute battle. With the likes of Quentin Johnston out wide and other solid weapons, TCU football will surely be focusing on their elite passing game come Saturday. We’ll see if translates to a victory and a chance to compete for a title.