The TCU Horned Frogs had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent memory. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, the Horned Frogs made it to the CFP at No. 3. They would advance to the National Championship Game with a win over Michigan but lose the title to the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Still, their season was one for the history books. However, TCU’s success in 2022 will come with a price. Many key players have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will leave the program. Most notably, Quentin Johnston is considered one of the best wide receivers in the class and should be a first-round selection. Additionally, quarterback Max Duggan declared for the draft despite having years left in his eligibility.

Because of that, head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff should have a tough time replacing them. The Horned Frogs added 32 new players, including nine via the transfer portal. One transfer in particular could be a game-changing factor right away.

With that being said, here is the TCU Horned Frogs’ sneakiest 2023 transfer portal move for the upcoming season.

TCU Football’s sneakiest transfer portal move: RB Trey Sanders

The Horned Frogs placed No. 24 in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. However, they did bring in some interesting names.

TCU football acquired tight end Jake Bech out of LSU to help the offense. Also, it signed multiple transfers out of Alabama, including offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer and wide receiver JoJo Earle.

Perhaps the biggest name from Alabama that TCU brought to Fort Worth, Texas is Trey Sanders. The running back has struggled with injuries for most of his career, which limited his time under Nick Saban.

He missed the entire 2019 season and a big portion of 2020. In 2022, Sanders had only 14 carries for a total of 80 yards and a touchdown as he spent most of the time with special teams. However, he did have his best yard-per-reception average of 5.7.

Sanders had the best season of his career in 2021. He finished the year with 72 rush attempts for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 55 yards through the air.

Although his collegiate career has been affected by his injuries, Sanders had a successful time in high school. The running back was a five-star recruit out of the IMG Academy in Florida and the highest for his position in the 2019 recruiting class by Rivals and on the 247Composite.

He had offers from multiple schools, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Texas before choosing Alabama.

While his time in Tuscaloosa did not go as expected due to injuries, Sanders did show flashes of his potential. He had a career-high 14 carries for 67 yards in the 2021 Cotton Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats. He helped Alabama’s offense register 301 rushing yards in the game, a program record in a bowl game. The Crimson Tide would advance to the National Championship Game where it lost to Georgia.

With hopes of returning to the CFP, TCU might need some players with postseason experience. Even though limited, Sanders has that experience under his belt.

Since he spent much of his time recovering from injuries, teams might have forgotten what Sanders did in high school. That likely made him an under-the-radar transfer for most programs. TCU acted quickly to bring him in, so he could be an important offensive weapon following the departure of Johnston and Duggan.

All things considered, Trey Sanders might become the best and sneakiest move TCU football has made in the transfer portal for the 2023 season.