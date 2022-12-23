By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Sonny Dykes and TCU know they have their hands full in a College Football PlayoffFiesta Bowl matchup with JJ McCarthy and Michigan. The Wolverines are arguably the hottest team in the nation right now, riding high after conquering their hated rival Ohio State, then defeating Purdue in the Big Ten title game.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a tough test for Dykes and the Horned Frogs. But the TCU football coach knows the key to stopping the Michigan offense.

He revealed that TCU will attempt to stop the run and make McCarthy beat them through the air, per Wolverines beat writer Trevor Woods.

“We gotta stop the run because that stops their offense.”

Easier said than done. It’s certainly true that the Michigan football offense, which ranked fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game, is the true engine behind their point-scoring.

But TCU had better be careful with JJ McCarthy in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The former 5-star recruit has really begun to pick apart opposing secondaries downfield, as he has fired six touchdown passes in his last two games, averaging at least 9.5 yards per pass attempt in each contest.

In other words, TCU might have the right idea in making McCarthy beat them, but such a plan has also backfired, most notably in the Michigan-Ohio State game.

It’s worth noting that Michigan running back Blake Corum’s absence for the Fiesta Bowl will make stopping the run a bit easier, but fellow halfback Donovan Edwards is no slouch.

The College Football Playoff matchup will ultimately depend on how well TCU can stop Michigan’s quarterback.