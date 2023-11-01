The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders as we conitnue our NCAAF odds series with a prediction, pick, how to watch.

The TCU Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3) are on the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3) Thursday night. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a TCU-Texas Tech prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

TCU is 4-4 this season, so they are a far cry from where they were last year. Josh Hoover has taken over as starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs this season. He has thrown for 795 yards, and six touchdowns. TCU uses three different running backs, and they all produce. Emani Bailey is the lead back. He has 851 rush yards and two touchdowns. Trey Sanders has the least amount of yards of the three running backs, but he leads the team with four touchdowns. Defensively, TCU has 20 total sacks and six interceptions.

Texas Tech has been disappointing. They are 3-5, and they need to start winning if they want to make it to a bowl game. Texas Tech has used multiple quarterbacks this season, but in total, they are not bad. The Texas Tech quarterbacks have thrown for 1,851 yards, and 17 touchdowns. Tahj Brooks is the lead running back on the team. He has rushed for 891 yards, and six touchdowns. On defense, the Red Raiders have 16 sacks and five touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: TCU-Texas Tech Odds

TCU: +3 (-115)

Texas Tech: -3 (-105)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech Week 9

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread

TCU has struggled in the Big 12 this season. They are not the same team they were a year ago, but this is a game they can win. Texas Tech does not do anything great on the offensive side of the ball, but they do play some decent defense. Hoover and Bailey need to have good games in this one. Both of them do not need to have a career game, but if one of them can go off, they will cover the spread. In order for TCU to cover this spread, the Horned Frogs will need to score 25+ points.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread

Texas Tech plays good defense, and that is what will help them cover this spread. The Red Raiders allow the fourth-fewest yards in the Big 12. This includes the fourth-fewest pass yards and sixth-fewest rush yards. TCU is going to have a hard time moving the ball in this game, and they will have a hard time scoring. Texas Tech's offense will obviously need to score, but their defense will win the game. If they can give up three touchdowns or less, they will cover the spread.

Texas Tech scores 30.0 points per game. They have had some bad games, and some good games, but they have done a decent job scoring. Texas Tech should be able to put up some points in this game, and 30 will be more than enough for them to cover the spread.

Final TCU-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

This game will be a close one. Most Big 12 games are close, and fun to watch. In college football, it is very tough for a team to win on the road, and this game is no exception. The spread is not very large at just three points, so I like Texas Tech to cover.

Final TCU-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -3 (-105), Under 59.5 (-110)