The eighth version of the Match is set to take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada Thursday night. This one is bound to be a fun one as a pair of teammates are set to square off with each other. This Match will continue our golf odds series as we hand out a Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce-Steph Curry/Klay Thompson prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch this event.

Mahomes and Kelce vs. Curry and Thompson is definitely going to have some comedic moments, but there will also be a lot of competition. These four each play on one of the best teams in their respective sport (Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors). It will be hosted by the likes of Charles Barkely, Von Miller, Draymond Green and more. With these guys voicing the match, I expect some smack talk to occur, as well.

Now, when it comes to betting this, there is not a lot of information to go off of. Mahomes and Curry have both participated in this before, but it will be the first time for Kelce and Thompson. One thing to note is Curry is by far the best golfer in the group. However, there is a chance that Thompson is the worst golfer in the group. There are plenty of prop picks to look at such as long drive, birdies, hole winners, ect., but for now, we are just going to give you a straight up match prediction and pick. The Match will be a scramble, so the best ball between the two shots will be taken each time. The Match will also just be 12 holes long, and let's not forget, it raises money for a fantastic cause – the No Kid Hungry campaign.

here are The Match VIII odds, courtesty of DraftKings

The Match VIII odds

Steph Curry/Klay Thompson: -260

Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce: +220

How to Watch The Match VIII

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT app

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Why Steph Curry/Klay Thompson will win

Curry is an avid golfer, and has even talked about going pro. I have not seen Thompson golf, but if he plays with Curry, he should only be getting better. Curry took part in the American Century Championship, alongside Mahomes and Kelce, and finished with the best score. The NBA star finished tied for 16th at the end of the event. He is one of the better professional athlete golfers out there, so he will be carrying this team.

All Curry and Thompson have to do is hit more shots straight than Mahomes and Kelce. If Thompson ends up in the rough or bunker, there is a good chance Curry will be there to clean it up. However, there are going to be some holes that Thompson drives it down the center of the fairway, or lands it within 20 feet of the pin. As mentioned, this match will come down to who can hit better shots between the two teams. That will most likely be Curry and Thompson.

Why Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce will win

Off the bat, Travis Kelce might be one of the funnier athletes in all of professional sports. He loves to have a good time and get after it at the same time. If I had to guess, Kelce is going to try an get in Curry and Thompon's heads. He will try to force them into bad shots with some friendly smack talk. That is not to say that Curry and Thompson won't do a little smack talk themselves. However, I expect the bulk of it to come from Kelce and Mahomes. If Kelce does do that and force some bad shots from his opponents, it will open up some opportunities for his team to win some holes.

On that same note, Curry is a good golfer, but he will hit some duds. If Thompson can't pick him up with his shot, there will be plenty of room for Mahomes and Kelce to win. The Chiefs teammates will need to capitalize on those moments. Mahomes and Kelce both played the same event that Curry did. They just finished much lower. Mahomes and Kelce are capable of hitting some good shots, though. If these two can sneakily keep themselves in it towards the end of the match, they could win.

Final Mahomes/Kelce-Curry/Thompson prediction and pick

This is going to be one of the more entertaining versions of The Match. There is going to be a lot of comedy, smack talk, and even some interviews where people can learn a thing a two about the mindsets of a professional athlete. However, when it comes to golf, I think Steph Curry is going to carry his team to an easy victory. He is the best golfer out there and will be able to pick up his teammate more times than not.

Final Mahomes/Kelce-Curry/Thompson prediction and pick: Curry/Thompson -260