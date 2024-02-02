The second semi-final game features the captain from the host city as we continue our NHL odds series with an NHL All-Star Semi-final Team Hughes-Team Matthews prediction and pick.

The second semi-final game features the captain from the host city as Team Hughes faces Team Matthews. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an NHL All-Star Semi-final Team Hughes-Team Matthews prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

On Thursday Night, the NHL All-Star draft took place, with each team making their selections. Team Hughes, who will be in the red jerseys, was selected by brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes. Quinn, the defender from the Canucks will be playing in this game, while Jack, a forward for the Devils, is out with an injury. They also had asssitant capital Elias Pettersson from the Canucks and celebrity captain Michael Buble. They brought in three more Canucks players, with J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Thatcher Demko, while adding Jesper Bratt from the Devils. Further, they have scoring threats in Nikita Kucherov and Kyle Connor.

Meanwhile, team Matthews is led by Auston Matthews, and represents the hometown Maple Leafs. He was co-captained by Morgan Rielly, his teammate, and celebrity Justin Bieber. Joining them will be teammates William Nylander and Mitch Marner. They also have the goaltending combination of Jake Oettinger and Igor Shesterkin, while bringing in Filip Forsberg and Alex DeBrincat to help on the offensive side of things.

This will be the second of two semi-final games. It will be a three-on-three game with two ten-minute halves, and the winner going to the final. The winner will face the winner of the Team MacKinnon-Team McDavid matchup.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NHL Odds: Team Hughes-Team Matthews Odds

Team Hughes: -105

Team Matthews: -115

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Team Hughes Will Win

Quinn Hughes is the leader in points among defensemen this year, as he comes into the game with 12 goals and 50 assists on the year. That ranks him ninth in the NHL in points with 62 total points. Meanwhile, Team Hughes is led by the NHL's leading points scorer. Nikita Kuchervo comes in with 32 goals this year and 53 total assists, giving him 85 points to lead the NHL. He also comes in with five game-winning goals on the season.

Hughes teammate Elias Petterson will also be looking to make an impact. He comes in with 27 goals this year, and 37 assists, making him eighth in the NHL in points on the season. Also joining them is Brock Boeser, who is tied for sixth in the NHL in goals this year. He enters the game with 30 goals on the season, the second most on the team behind Kucherov.

In goal, Thatcher Demko is tied for fourth in the NHL with a 2.44 goals-against average of the year, with a .920 save percentage. First, Demko comes into the game on fire. He has lost one of his last ten starts, and in that game, he allowed just two goals. In overtime this year, similar to the three-on-three format here, he has allowed just one goal in four chances.

Further, Cam Talbot joins him to make the goaltending tandem. Talbot is 14-13-5 on the year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Unlike Demko, he has been struggling. He has not won a start since December 23rd. He also has given up goals in overtime in three out of six chances this year.

Why Team Matthews Will Win

Team Matthews is led by Auston Matthews. The hometown hero comes in leading the NHL with 540 goals on the season. Further, he is joined on the team by William Nylander, Morgan Reilly, and Mitch Marner. Nylander has 23 goals and 38 assists this year for the Maple Leafs. Marner comes in with 20 goals and 33 assists on the season, while Rielly has seven goals and 33 assists. The four of them have chemistry, playing on the same team and often working in the same line combinations with each other. This will be a huge help for Team Matthews, as it is something the other teams do not have.

Further, Team Matthews has Filip Forsberg. He comes in with 24 goals on the year, which is 14th in the NHL this season. He also has 27 assists for a total of 51 total points. Alex DeBrincat comes in with 18 goals of his own and has been solid as dishing the puck with 25 assists on the year.

In goal, Team Matthews has Jake Oettinger and Igor Shesterkin. Oettinger comes in with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He is also great in three-on-three situations. In six overtime periods this year, he has allowed just one goal. Shesterkin comes in at 19-12-1 on the year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He has allowed just four goals in five overtime periods this year.

Final Team Hughes-Team Matthews Prediction & Pick

Team Hughes will need some big goaltending performances to keep them in this game. While thye do have Thatcher Demko, who is hot, Cam Talbot is not. How they split the goaltending representation could decide the game. While Team Hughes has one of the best scorers in the NHL with Nikita Kucherov, they are outmatched by the four players from the Maple Leafs. If Team Matthews sends out those four in tandem, it is going to lead to a lot of goals and quickly. Take Team Matthews as this one,

Final Team Hughest-Team Matthews Prediction & Pick: Team Matthews (-115)