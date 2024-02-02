The first semi-final of the NHL All-Star game is set as we continue our NHL odds series with an NHL All-Star Semi-final Team MacKinnon-Team McDavid prediction and pick.

On Thursday Night, the NHL All-Star draft took place, with each team making their selections. Team MacKinnon, rocking the yellow jerseys, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, his co-Capitan and teammate Cale Makar, and Celebrity captain Tate McRae. They will feature a lineup of all forwards minus Cale Makr, including Sidney Crosby, Sebastian Aho, and Tom Wilson. In goal, the team will have fellow Avalanche teammate Alexander Georgiev and star Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman as options.

Team McDavid, in the white jerseys, was drafted by Connor McDavid, his teammate and co-captain Leon Draisaitl, and celebrity captain Will Arnett. The only defenseman on the roster will be Rasmus Dahlin from the Sabres, while the team snagged David Pastrnak, Robert Thomas, and Sam Reinhart. In goal, they will feature the combination of Connor Hellebuyck and Sergei Bobrovsky.

This will be the first of two semi-final games. It will be a three-on-three game with two ten-minute halves, and the winner going to the final.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NHL Odds: Team MacKinnon-Team McDavid Odds

Team MacKinnon: -110

Team McDavid: -110

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

How to Watch Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Team MacKinnon Will Win

The MacKinnon roster is led by the team namesake. Nathan MacKinnon is second in the NHL in points this year, coming into the game with 31 goals and 53 assists on the year. Further, MacKinnon is tied for third in the NHL this year in game-winning goals, coming away with seven of them. The ageless Sidney Crosby also joins the roster. He is tied for ninth in the NHL in goals this year with 27 of them. Further, his 50 total points are tied for 24th.

Meanwhile, the roster also features one of the best two-way defenders in the NHL this year in Cale Makar. Makar is tied for 12th in the NHL in points this year, coming in with 58 total points. He has 12 goals and has a powerful shot that, when given open ice, can be deadly. Rounding out some of the biggest weapons for this all-star roster is Sebastian Aho. While he has just 17 goals this year, he has moved the puck well, with 37 assists on the season, tying him for 15th in the NHL.

The goaltending situation for Team MacKinnon is also solid. Alexander Georgiev is 27-11-2 on the year with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has been solid in overtime this year as well, which features the same three-on-three format. In six overtime periods this year, he has allowed just two goals.

Further, Jeremy Swayman comes in third in the NHL with a 2.30 goals-against average this year and has a .924 save percentage on the season. He has played in ten overtime periods, giving up goals in six of them.

Why Team McDavid Will Win

Team McDavid will be led by namesake Connor McDavid. McDavid is fourth in the NHL this year in total points, coming in with 67 of them. Still, of the top ten forwards in points this year, he is tenth in goals, having just 20. David Pastrnak has been scoring a ton this year though. He is third in the NHL in goals having 33 on the season, plus he has 39 assists for a total of 72 points.

The team also has Sam Reinhart. Reinhart is second in the NHL in goals this year, coming in with 37. He also has an NHL-leading nine game-winning goals this year. Further, he moves the buck well, with 25 assists. Reinhart has also done well when he has ice to work with. On the power play, he has 20 goals this year, the most in the NHL. Rasmus Dahlin will also provide some defense, but he has shown to be a quality two-way defender this year, being one of the Sabres's leading scorers.

In goal, Connor Hellebuyck will be a force to be dealt with. He is second in the NHL with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He is just 3-3 in overtime this year though. Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.51 goals-against average this year and has 23 wins on the season. He has allowed just two goals in five overtime periods this year.

Final Team MacKinnon-Team McDavid Prediction & Pick

The three-on-three format is tough to predict. Both teams have a pair of teammates on the roster, but there is not a lot of chemistry between players. Still, the goal-scoring ability of the players on Team McDavid is much better than those on Team MacKinnon. Sam Reinhart is poised to break out as a star with a quality performance here. While all four goaltenders come as some of the best in the NHL, goals will still come quickly. Each team will have open ice with some of the best-scoring players in the NHL. Since moving to the three-on-three format, over 11.5 goals in just 11-9, still, with the goal-scoring capability of Team McDavid, it will hit in this one.

Final Team MacKinnon-Team McDavid Prediction & Pick: Team McDavid (-110) and Over 11.5 (-110)