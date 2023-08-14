Anthony Edwards is making the most of his Team USA team. The young Minnesota Timberwolves star is having an impressive stint with the national team. In fact, his efforts against Spain in their most recent game led to a win. Edwards was active on both ends, showing growth in areas that he previously struggled in.

Amid this amazing stint, one of Anthony Edwards' teammates shared his thoughts on his improvement. Mike Conley, the veteran point guard of the Timberwolves, shared his excitement with Ant's improvement over the offseason. Here's what the former All-Star had to say, per Jon Krawczynski.

Mike Conley today on Ant: “He’s working on all facets of his game. He’s hungry, he’s angry, he’s all that at the same time. It’s going to be really fun to see his development and how he comes back this season.”

Remember, Edwards was highly criticized before the 2020 Draft due to concerns over his work ethic. While he had the skills and the physical tools, scouts believed that the Timberwolves star would not be motivated enough to be great. Well, if Conley's words (and what we've seen on the court) are to be believed, then we could safely say that these “concerns” were wildly overblown. Edwards has improved over the last few seasons, to the point of becoming an All-Star.

The hope for the Timberwolves is that this experience allows Edwards to “expand his horizons”, so to speak. While he's a talented scorer, he has a lot of work to do to become a complete player. Playing under Steve Kerr with a bunch of talented teammates should help Ant grow and become the star Minnesota wants and knows he can be.