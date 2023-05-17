Tears of the Kingdom: Where to find the Master Sword

Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

It’s not a proper The Legend of Zelda game without a Master Sword, or at least according to some fans. Here’s where you can find the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as how you can trigger the quest lines that will lead you to The Legend of Zelda’s most iconic weapon.

Where to find the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

*Warning: Spoilers Ahead*

After some time, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows players to do their own thing at their own pace. That means seasoned Zelda fans will end up searching for the Master Sword just shortly after they are given full reigns to the game’s massive overworld map. However, there were very specific conditions players had to meet before they could get the Master Sword in Breath of the Wild. So, how does it work in Tears of the Kingdom?

Firstly, players will need two wheels of stamina available. You can get more stamina by spending the Lights of Blessing you get from Shrines and spending them at Goddess Statues. They serve a similar purpose as the Spirit Orbs in Breath of the Wild. Players will need four Lights of Blessings to get one-fifth of a stamina wheel. So, to get two wheels of stamina, players will have to clear at least 20 Shrines first and spend all of them on Stamina upgrades. Take note that there’s no shortcut to this: you can’t just eat stamina-enhancing food or potions to temporarily boost your stamina – you really need to get the permanent upgrades for Link to survive the toll of pulling out the Master Sword.

With that done, players will have to look for the Light Dragon, a new dragon that roams the skies of Hyrule, joining Farosh, Dinraal, and Naydra from Breath of the Wild, who also make their return in this game. Yup, unlike in Breath of the Wild, the Master Sword is no longer in the Korok Forest like it used to be. Instead, Link will have to find a way to jump on the dragon and get to its head. Once you’re there, you can simply take the Master Sword for you to use. How do you get up there? Be creative! With the new gadgets available, there are plethora of ways to reach your query in Tears of the Kingdom. Or you can just simply jump from up high from one of the Sky Islands and aim for the Dragon’s head while falling.

*Spoiler-free Walkthrough*

In case you want to find the Master Sword the right way but want to get to the related quests immediately, there are two ways you could find the Master Sword:

The first way is by finding all of the 11 geoglyphs and collecting all 11 Dragon’s Tears. This will allow you to locate the 12th, final Tear. Once you have collected all twelve, the final Tear will reveal the location of the Master Sword.

The second way is by heading to the Korok Forest again. This is probably how most players will stumble upon the Master Sword quest, as they would naturally look for it where they found it the first time around in Breath of the Wild. However, the Korok Forest can only be accessed through the Depths, so this will take a lot of effort. Once there, find the Deku Tree to initiate a quest that will have you rejuvenating it. Once the Deku Tree recovers from its illness, it will reveal to you where to find the Master Sword.

The Master Sword is a very valuable treasure in any Zelda game, but most especially in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Having a weapon that does not break and is stronger when players have full health definitely adds a lot of combat strength to Link, making him much more reliable in Tears of the Kingdom’s often wonky combat. It’s also one of the highest-rated weapons in the game, which will surely make short work of the enemies you encounter in the game. You’ll have to occasionally recharge it, though.

Regardless of the path that you took in getting the Master Sword, remember that any of the methods above are equally valid, and that there’s no shame in consulting with guides to get what you want in a game. Hopefully, this guide helped you find the Master Sword so that now you can save Hyrule from the threat of Ganondorf, save Hyrule, and save Princess Zelda.