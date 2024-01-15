Ted 3 was never in the works, says Seth MacFarlane.

Seth MacFarlane has yet to make a Ted 3. Instead, a Peacock prequel series was recently released. In a recent interview, MacFarlane discussed a potential threequel and gave a disappointing update on it.

Ted 3 not in the works?

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, MacFarlane revealed that he “hadn't really thought about going back to that character until they mentioned it [the prequel series].”

When he found out that the Peacock series wouldn't be “outrageously expensive,” he considered it further.

The two Ted films have grossed $770 million worldwide. They follow a young man, John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), and his adventures with a talking teddy bear who came to life when he was a child (voiced by MacFarlane). Mila Kunis and Amanda Seyfried have starred in the two films.

In 2024, a prequel series was released on Peacock. All seven episodes were released on January 11 on the streaming service. Max Burkholder plays a young John Bennett, with Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach playing his parents, Matty and Susan Bennett, respectively. Giorgia Whigham plays his cousin, Blaire, who is staying with them while she attends college.

Seth MacFarlane is most associated with his work on Family Guy and The Orville. He created those series along with American Dad! and The Cleveland Show. In 2013, MacFarlane hosted the Oscars. His song, “Everybody Needs a Best Friend,” was nominated for Best Original Song.

The first Ted film was his directorial debut. He also directed A Million Ways to Die in the West and all seven episodes of Ted. He voices the titular role.

Ted is streaming on Peacock now.