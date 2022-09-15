Tee Higgins out of Bengals Thursday practice with non-injury issue

Cincinnati Bengals fans will be keeping a close eye on Tee Higgins over the next few weeks. The wide receiver suffered a concussion in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having one of Joe Burrow’s key targets out for a while due to injury will be brutal for the Cincinnati offense.

Higgins was out of Bengals practice Thursday, but not for any reason related to his injury. He missed practice for undisclosed personal reasons, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (personal reasons) will not practice today. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 15, 2022

Higgins, after being limited in practice throughout the week, has been going through the NFL’s concussion protocol this week and will now miss at least one day of practice. His status for the Bengals’ Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys is not looking very good. After posting a 1,000-yard season alongside Ja’Marr Chase, his value to the offense is clear.

When healthy, Higgins will provide Burrow with a big, dynamic receiving option. It will be up to Burrow to tighten up his game after a dismal Week 1 performance and Tyler Boyd to step in as the Bengals’ WR2 opposite of Chase.

Although the Bengals should be able to bounce back from the season-opening loss against the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys, not having Tee Higgins will make it harder. The reigning AFC champs are surely hoping that Higgins is back to full health soon.