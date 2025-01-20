A UK teen pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 20 for killing three girls and wounding 10 others at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England last summer. The teenager also admitted to possessing an al-Qaida manual.

According to the New York Post, Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty in the murders of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9. Rudakubana also pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted murder for the eight children ranging in age from 7 to 13 and two adults that he stabbed at the event. The two adults were dance teacher Leanne Lucas and Jonathan Hayes who attempted to shield the kids from the attack.

He also pleaded guilty to charges related to “keeping both the poison ricin and an al-Qaida manual in his home at the time of the vicious rampage,” according to the publication.

There is no motive at this time and it is unsure that the attack can be classified as terrorism until the motive is determined. The tragedy occurred in Southport, England. After the authorities detained the suspect and the knife, he was later taken to the police station. The report has not released the name of the suspect but says that there is no public threat.

While the class was Taylor Swift-themed, the Grammy winner was not officially associated with the class. Swift responded to the tragedy a few days later.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday (July 30). “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she continued. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Swift brought some of the girls from the dance party to her London Eras Tour stop.

Taylor Swift Reacts To Brazilian Tragedy

Unfortunately for Swift, this is not the first time that she responded to a fan dying. In 2023, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides died from heat exhaustion at Swift's Brazil Eras Tour stop. Weiny Machado, Benevides' father, spoke to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo about the tragedy. “I want to know if it's true that they are prohibited from bringing water and neglected to provide assistance,” he told the outlet. “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl.”

“She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money,” Weiny continued. “I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

Swift penned a heartfelt tribute to her fans on Instagram.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift began her handwritten note on her Instagram Story at the time.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she continued. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”