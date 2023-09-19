The latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Mutant Mayhem, has dropped on Paramount+. Here's how to watch the Turtles' latest adventure.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Mutant Mayhem is the seventh Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature film. It serves as a reboot for the series after the recent Michael Bay-produced live-action series.

The film's synopsis, per Paramount+, reads: “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate.”

Gravity Falls writer Jeff Rowe directed the film in his directorial debut. He previously co-directed The Michells vs. the Machines with Mike Rianda. Nickelodeon produced the film with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver (via Point Grey Pictures).

In a unique twist, four teenagers voice the Turtles. Micah Abbey voices Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. voices Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu voices Leonardo, and Brady Noon voices Raphael.

Additionally, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, and Jackie Chan voice characters.

How to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Paramount+

You can now watch Mutant Mayhem on Paramount+ with a subscription. The film is streaming now.

Plans begin at $5.99/month ($59.99/year) with the Paramount+ Essential plan. This includes over 45,000 episodes and movies from their library with limited commercial interruptions.

There's also the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which is $11.99/month ($119.99/year). Not only do you get the 45,000+ episodes and movies from their library, you can have downloads and view your live, local CBS station. On top of that, you can use Showtime.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is streaming on Paramount+ now.