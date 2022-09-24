The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the hottest offensive teams in college football right now. The 11th-ranked team has been lighting up their opponents in their first few games of the season. Heading into Week 3, though, the Volunteers will need to muster the same offensive power without one of their top stars: Cedric Tillman.

A few hours before Tennessee’s Week 4 college football match against the Florida Gators, the team announced that wide receiver Cedric Tillman won’t be playing. According to the team, his absence is due to an ankle injury he suffered last week against Akron. With a bye week ahead, though, Tillman will have plenty of time to recover.

Tennessee’s offense is one of the best in the college football scene today. They are ranked third in the country in Total Offense, and a big part of this is their aerial attacks. They boast one of the best passing games in the league, and it helps propel their offense to greater heights. A big part of it is Tillman’s vertical threat opening up the defense.

The Volunteers are going up against a Florida Gators team looking to cement their spot amongst the top dogs of the college football scene. Anthony Richardson has been enigmatic for the team, but he’s delivered for the Gators more often then not. This will most likely be a high-octane game between two teams focused on scoring at will.

Without Cedric Tillman, how will quarterback Hendon Hooker adjust the Tennessee offense accordingly? Can they continue their high-flying offense without their best receiver.