The Tennessee football team got a massive win in Week 8 against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Neyland Stadium was packed and the fans were electric Tennessee got the 24-17 win to move up in the SEC standings.

However, some comments about fake crowd noise surfaced during and after the game. Chris Stewart claimed some of the crowd noise was being piped in at Neyland Stadium, per Mike Wilson of The Knoxville News Sentinel.

“Second-and-16 is not what you’re looking for, especially with the noise level being what it is here,” Stewart said. “You’ve got 100,000-plus and they also pipe in crowd noise as well.”

Well, Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel had a strong response to those claims on Wednesday, per Patrick Brown of Vols247.

“Neyland doesn’t need anything fake piped into the stadium for that to be the loudest place in America. Hopefully our fans take that personal, enjoy this bye week and come back and it be louder than ever the next time we’re at home.”

Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays also addressed those claims on Wednesday, per Adam Sparks.

“The suggestion that it's not real is the best compliment to our fans,” Mays stated.

Earlier in the week, Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White also refuted those claims of fake crowd noise on X.

“No, we don’t! Just 100K+ beautiful, booming, Big Orange voices! #GBO”

All in all, Tennessee got the statement win over Alabama in a strong performance by the Volunteers. All of the Tennessee AD, head coach, and players are all stating they do not pump in crowd noise. With over 100,000 fans in attendance, the atmosphere was loud, electric, and difficult for opposing teams to play in at Neyland Stadium.

As Heupel says, he hopes the fans take it personal. The next Tennessee football home game is in Week 10 against Kentucky.