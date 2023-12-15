Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen has been named an Associated Press FCS All-American after a standout season for the Tigers.

Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen was recently named to the Associated Press FCS All-American first team. Allen was recognized for his game-changing defensive ability that led the Tigers to a 6-5 record, the program's first winning season since 2017.

Allen led the nation in both sacks and tackles for loss, with an impressive 14.5 sacks and 28 tackles respectively. He was also chasing history, as he looked to become Tennessee State's single-season sack leader. He narrowly passed Richard Dent's 14 sacks to sit only behind Joe “Turkey” Jones who finished the 1968 season with 19 sacks.

He established a Tennessee State single-game record with 6.5 tackles for loss against Lindenwood while also setting a single-season record with 28.0 tackles for loss throughout the season.

He also earned other big-time postseason awards such as the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year award while also being named All-Big South-OVC First Team Defense. Also of note, Allen was named a top 30 finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. The Buck Buchanan Award, named after Grambling State standout Buck Buchanan who played under legendary coach Eddie G. Robinson, is given to the top defensive player in FCS football.

Allen received numerous accolades during the season for his performance. He was named the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Week three times.

Terrell Allen is a key piece for an Eddie George team that looks to improve even more upon their success in the 2024 season. They start the season with a tough task, playing perennial FCS power North Dakota State on Saturday, September 7th.