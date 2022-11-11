Published November 11, 2022

By Ronan Briscoe · 3 min read

After nearly pulling off an overtime upset on the road in Kansas City last week, the Tennessee Titans return to the Music City with a 5-3 record to take on the 3-5 Denver Broncos in a game the Titans need to win to keep pace at the front of the pack in the AFC. The Broncos enter this one after a week off following their win in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ryan Tannehill looks in much better position to play this week, though you’d have to imagine he’d still be limited to some capacity, forcing the Titans to be a bit more run heavy than they normally are with Tannehill.

With the tale of the tape done and dusted, let’s get into the fun part of football previews, making bold predictions! Here are three bold predictions for the Titans Week 10 matchup at home with the Denver Broncos.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Derrick Henry eclipses 150 yards and scores twice

The Broncos run defense to this point in the year has not been great. They’re currently allowing 5.0 yards per carry to running backs, and when you’re facing a guy like Derrick Henry who’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry himself, that doesn’t seem very positive for the Broncos!

Also with Ryan Tannehill likely to be a bit limited, expect 25-30 carries for King Henry, and a big dose of him in the red zone, I don’t think 2 rushing touchdowns is out of the question, especially considering Henry has reached that milestone in three of his last four games.

A favorable matchup, a limited quarterback, an on form Henry, everything is lining up for a big day at home for King Henry.

2. Russell Wilson sacked 4 times

The Titans defense is quickly evolving into one of the best in the entire league. The numbers themselves may not wow you, but in the context of the game, they might be among the five best defensive units in all of football. The defensive line especially, which generates pressure on 32.4% of dropbacks, and has picked up 23 sacks, while blitzing just 15.0% (!!!) of the time, sixth fewest in the league.

Russell Wilson, in the meantime, has also been sacked 23 times this season, tied for seventh most in the league. His offensive line hasn’t helped him a whole lot, and that doesn’t bode well against a Titans team who generate a disproportionate amount of pressure.

Expect Wilson to go down three or four times, perhaps more if Jeffrey Simmons is healthy and Bud Dupree isn’t limited. For a quarterback like Wilson who currently only has six touchdowns and four interceptions, that’s not the kind of news you want to hear.

1. Titans win by 10

All this, the favorable matchup between the Titans run offense and the Broncos run defense, the Titans defensive line vs the Broncos offensive line, everything sets up for the Titans to be up late in this one. Say that second Derrick Henry touchdown comes with three or four minutes to go and stretches the lead from three to ten, and proves to be the dagger. That’s the kind of game we’re looking at here.

It would send the Titans to 6-3, keeping them on pace with the Ravens in the three seed in the AFC, and well atop their division, while the Broncos would plummet to 3-6, and ever further from the playoff spot they expected to be fighting for this season, and they’ll have an uphill climb considering they still have games against the Ravens, Chargers, and two against the Chiefs.