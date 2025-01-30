ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov continues on the prelims with a lightweight matchup between Terrance McKinney and Damir Hadzovic. McKinney is coming off a brutal knockout loss in his last fight as he looks to get back on track this weekend meanwhile, Hadzovic is coming off a 2+ year layoff where his last fight with a unanimous decision loss. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our McKinney-Hadzovic prediction and pick.

Terrance McKinney (15-7) was riding high coming off back-to-back knockouts into his last fight with Esteban Ribovics only to get brutally knocked out in just 37 seconds in the first round. Now, McKinney is back in action looking to get his last loss back when he welcomes back Dami Hadzovic back to the octagon this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Damir Hadzovic (14-7) is coming off a 29-month layoff. We last saw him lose to Marc Diakiese unanimously in July 2022. Now at age 38, Hadzovic will be looking to turn back time and get back to his glory days when he takes on Terrance McKinney this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Why Terrance McKinney Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Esteban Ribovics – KO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 15 (7 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Terrance McKinney is poised to secure a victory, likely by submission, over Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend. McKinney's explosive style and exceptional grappling skills make him a formidable opponent in the lightweight division. With an impressive record of 15 wins, including 7 by knockout and 8 by submission, McKinney has demonstrated his ability to finish fights decisively. His striking accuracy is noteworthy, having landed 138 significant strikes out of 272 attempted in his UFC career. This precision, combined with his wrestling background, allows him to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling, keeping opponents off-balance.

McKinney's penchant for quick finishes is particularly noteworthy, with 14 first-round finishes to his name. His aggressive style and ability to end fights early could prove overwhelming for Hadzovic, who has shown vulnerability to submissions in the past. While Hadzovic is an experienced fighter with 10 wins in his last 15 fights, he has struggled against high-level grapplers, as evidenced by his submission loss to Renato Moicano. McKinney's superior wrestling and submission skills, coupled with his explosive athleticism, give him a significant edge in this matchup. Expect McKinney to pressure Hadzovic early, looking to exploit any openings for a takedown and subsequent submission, potentially adding another first-round finish to his impressive record.

Why Damir Hadzovic Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Marc Diakiese – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 (7 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Damir “The Bosnian Bomber” Hadzovic has the tools to upset Terrance McKinney this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia, thanks to his durability, striking versatility, and ability to thrive in longer fights. With a professional record of 14-7, including seven wins by knockout and three by submission, Hadzovic has proven he can finish opponents in multiple ways. His powerful knees in the clinch, snapping leg kicks, and effective use of elbows from top control make him a dangerous striker at range and in close quarters. Additionally, Hadzovic’s experience against high-level competition and his resilience having never been knocked out give him an edge over McKinney, who has shown vulnerabilities in extended bouts.

Hadzovic is known for improving as fights progress, a trait that could be crucial against McKinney’s fast-paced, early aggression. McKinney’s tendency to fade after the first round plays into Hadzovic’s strengths as a fighter who thrives under pressure and adjusts mid-fight. If Hadzovic can weather McKinney's initial storm and drag the fight into deeper waters, his striking accuracy and cardio could allow him to take over. Look for Hadzovic to capitalize on McKinney's mistakes and potentially secure a late stoppage or decision victory through calculated pressure and veteran savvy.

Final Terrance McKinney-Damir Hadzovic Prediction & Pick

This lightweight matchup should be a fun one for however long it lasts. McKinney is a fan favorite who is always looking for the early finish meanwhile, Hadzovic is no slouch either he has the power to knock out even the surging McKinney which would put him right back on track in the lightweight division. We can thoroughly expect this fight to have fireworks from start to finish and one that you will not want to miss. Ultimately, Hadzovic will be able to hold his own on the feet against McKinney but it will be McKinney's grappling that will be the difference-maker as that is Hadzovic's biggest glaring weakness as McKinney goes in there lands the takedown and gets the submission victory to get back on track this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Final Terrance McKinney-Damir Hadzovic Prediction & Pick: Terrance McKinney by Submission (+100), Under 1.5 Rounds (-250)