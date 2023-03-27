The Houston Texans have the second overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Speaking on the draft, Head Coach Demeco Ryans had an interesting take in regards to the size of prospect Bryce Young, reports Gallery Sports’ John McClain.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about his size, but the guy’s done it at the highest level of college football, and size doesn’t seem to be a problem,” Ryans said when asked about Young. “I don’t see it as an issue because I watch the tape. You put on the tape, and you see how smart he is – the anticipation, the accuracy, how this guy’s calm in critical moments. When you see those things, size isn’t one of the factors you look at and say, ‘Oh, man, it’s a problem.’ You just look at the track record and see what he’s done in the SEC and how successful he was, and I think he’ll be successful in the NFL as well.”

These are very strong comments from a coach who will have a great chance at selecting Young. Ryans indicates that size isn’t even a factor in his evaluation of the young quarterback, especially when emphasizing his play at Alabama in the SEC.

The SEC is considered the toughest conference in college football, and Young had a highly decorated career that included a Heisman Trophy in 2021. His size proved to be of little importance during his days with the Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile in Houston, Demeco Ryans is entering his first year as an NFL head coach. If his comments are any evidence, he might be leading the Texans with Bryce Young at the helm.