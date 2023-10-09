The Houston Texans have had a rocky start to their 2023 NFL season. As the trade deadline approaches, the Texans must make some strategic moves to improve their chances of success. In this article, we will discuss the two best trades that the Houston Texans must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Houston Texans' 2023 NFL season so far

The Texans are currently in their first season under head coach DeMeco Ryans. They have a 2-3 record so far this season, with their most recent game being a 19-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans' goal for this season is to improve on their 3-13-1 record from last year, make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and end their three-year AFC South title drought.

Despite their losing record, there have been some standout players on the Texans' roster. Quarterback CJ Stroud has been one of the best players under center so far and continues to lead the team's offense. Wideout Nico Collins has been the team's most outstanding receiver this season. The Texans have added significant veteran experience to both sides of the ball without overspending for the 2023 season. Sure, success for the Texans this season should be measured more on the advancement of their young core players than by actual wins and losses. However, they still have a chance to finish among the top two places in their group to obtain a ticket to the postseason.

Here we will look at the two best trades that the Houston Texans must make before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

Acquire a Tight End

The Houston Texans must trade for a new tight end. Albert Okwuegbunam was at the top of the list a few weeks ago before he was shipped by the Denver Broncos to the Philadelphia Eagles. He would have been a great fit for the Texans. Now that Okwuegbunam is unavailable, though, the Texans have no choice but to look elsewhere.

Currently, Dalton Schultz occupies the starting tight end position for the Texans, but the team finds itself lacking depth behind him. Acquiring a new tight end through a trade would significantly enhance the Texans' offensive versatility. There are compelling reasons why the Texans should consider such a trade.

CJ STROUD FINDS DALTON SCHULTZ IN THE END ZONE! The Texans lead by 1 with 1:49 remaining 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eUEgJ5hPgJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

Firstly, it would serve to elevate their offensive production. Tight ends often function as reliable targets for quarterbacks, offering a safety valve for plays. With the addition of a dependable tight end, Stroud would have more opportunities to make plays. Secondly, bolstering the tight end position through a trade would address the concern of limited depth on the roster. This move would not only provide insurance against injuries but also expand their offensive options by enabling the use of two-tight-end sets more frequently. As such, this would enrich both their passing and running game strategies.

With Okwuegbunam no longer in consideration, an alternative choice might be Mike Gesicki, who currently plays for the New England Patriots. Gesicki is operating under a one-year contract and hasn't seen extensive involvement in the passing game recently. However, his potential appeal to teams in need of a tight end lies in his history as a reliable pass-catching target. Yes, his performance has been less impressive in the past year or so. Still, it's worth noting that Gesicki achieved consecutive 700-yard receiving seasons in 2020 and 2021 while playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Trade Jerry Hughes

The Houston Texans must also trade Jerry Hughes before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Hughes is a defensive end for the Texans. He has been a solid player for the team over the past few seasons. However, he is getting older, and his production has started to decline. The Texans need to get younger and more dynamic on defense. Trading Hughes could be the first step in that direction.

The Texans displayed an aggressive approach to their rebuilding efforts by trading up to secure the No. 3 pick in the draft. However, it doesn't make sense to allocate valuable playing time to the 35-year-old Jerry Hughes. This is especially true in a position where they have young talents in need of development.

In his inaugural year as head coach, Ryans hopes to witness growth, but the expectations for the Texans to make the playoffs are not high. Hughes, who delivered a productive performance with nine sacks last season, still has two years left on his contract. This doesn't align with the Texans' timeline for competitiveness.

The Texans would be better served by allowing their younger players, such as Will Anderson Jr., Jonathan Greenard, and prospects like Dylan Horton, to have the opportunity to contribute to the active roster.

Meanwhile, a team like the Giants should express interest in acquiring Hughes. After finishing with a 9-7-1 record last season, they are striving to improve in 2023. Strengthening their pass rush will be a critical factor in achieving this goal.

The Giants possess substantial interior pass-rushing capability. However, the depth behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari is uncertain. Hughes could address this issue and potentially thrive in a part-time role.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans must make some strategic moves before the 2023 NFL trade deadline to improve their chances of success. Trading for a new tight end like Mike Gesicki would give their offense a much-needed boost while trading Jerry Hughes would allow them to get younger and more dynamic on defense. The Texans have had a mixed start to their season, but these trades could help them turn things around and make a push for the playoffs.