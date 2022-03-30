3 best players Texans can select with 3rd pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With Deshaun Watson not playing at all in 2021, the Houston Texans went through a rebuilding campaign and finished with a 4-13 record. Despite another disappointing year, the Texans can still redeem themselves by getting a good haul in the 2022 NFL Draft after finally trading away Watson.

Houston has a total of 10 draft picks, with the highest being at No. 3 overall. It will surely help them land a future franchise cornerstone, but they also have to be wise in the talent they select, given they have a ton of holes to address on their roster.

Realistically, the Texans also have question marks surrounding the QB position after the Watson trade. However, they seemed to have put their trust in Davis Mills, who had a respectable rookie campaign last season. Additionally, quarterbacks aren’t the cream of the crop for this draft class, so they will most likely not select a QB using the No. 3 pick. Also not included in this list are Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, who both have a realistic chance of going 1 and 2 in the upcoming draft.

With that said, let’s take a look at the three best players the Texans can select with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Texans 2022 NFL Draft targets

3. Ikem Ekwonu

The Texans’ offensive line was widely considered one of the league’s worst groups back in 2021, coming in at No. 29 per Pro Football Focus. One of the weakest points of the unit was found at the tackle positions after Laremy Tunsil prematurely ended his season due to thumb surgery. As a result, LT Geron Christian Sr. and RT Charlie Heck manned the spots for the most part of the 2021 season. Both players didn’t quite live up to expectations, and the Texans can surely use an upgrade at either side in order to elevate the offensive line heading to next season.

Enter OT Ikem Ekwonu, who is coming off a monster 2021 campaign with NC State. He won the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy and earned First-Team All-ACC and Unanimous All-American honors. He has a high motor and shows aggressiveness when blocking opposing defenders. However, he still has more room for improvement in terms of developing more fluid coordination of his hands and feet.

Ekwonu is a player who will only get better as his NFL career progresses. While still not a finished product, there is no doubt he can make a valuable impact on the Texans’ offensive line, especially once he gets to play alongside Tunsil in the trenches.

2. Travon Walker

Aside from Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, another promising pass rusher at the top of draft boards is Travon Walker from Georgia. He spent three years with the Bulldogs and played a key role in several bowl games, including in the most recent College Football Playoff National Championship.

Walker concluded his junior season in 2021 with 33 combined tackles, two passes defended, and 6.0 sacks in 13 games played. He knows how to use his size and hands well to his advantage in the trenches. However, the 21-year-old still needs to work on his quickness and explosiveness, especially as he goes up against bigger and stronger linemen in the league.

At this point, it is up to the Texans if they want to prioritize fixing the offensive or defensive line, given they have to get upgrades for both groups. If they opt to focus on the latter first, they can definitely go to Walker and make him the main anchor of their defensive unit moving forward.

1. Evan Neal

Perhaps the most NFL-ready offensive lineman for this draft class is OT Evan Neal from Alabama. He was a three-year letterman for the Crimson Tide who gained a ton of experience after playing as a full-time starter throughout his entire collegiate career. Neal is a proven talent after facing fierce competition in the SEC and in numerous College Football Playoff games under Nick Saban.

Neal helped win the 2020 Citrus Bowl, 2021 Rose Bowl, 2021 CFP National Championship, and 2021 Cotton Bowl Classic for the Crimson Tide. The Florida native already has polished skills as a lineman who can play in various schemes at the next level. Despite his innate talent and capabilities, he still has to play with better intensity and consistency on the field.

Overall, Neal has a strong chance of being an NFL starter who can make an immediate impact on Houston’s struggling offensive line. He is undoubtedly a solid option at No. 3 and would make a ton of difference for the group if he is still up for grabs at that spot.