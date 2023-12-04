The Houston Texans came out with a huge win over the Denver Broncos, and these three players were heroes in the game.

The Houston Texans came out with a massive 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos at home in Week 13, and it was a nail biter.

The win moved the Texans to 7-5 on the season, and it dropped the Broncos to 6-6. It also gives the Texans the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Broncos, which is huge because both teams are in it for the wild card in the AFC.

As things currently stand, the Texans are tied with three other 7-5 teams for the wild card spots. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts are all 7-5 as well. Houston has already beaten the Steelers and have games coming up against the Browns and Colts in this stretch run to end the regular season. The Texans were beaten by the Colts the first time around in Week 2.

Regardless, the win over the Broncos was a massive one, and they could not have done it without these three heroes.

QB CJ Stroud

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has been a revelation for the Texans this season, and he once again was a big part of the win over Denver. He completed 16-of-27 passes, and threw a touchdown. CJ Stroud's play early on in the game was key to building a two-score lead, and he also led a touchdown drive to take advantage of an interception in the second half that extended Houston's lead to 22-10, which ended up being enough.

This will not go down as CJ Stroud's best game in his impressive rookie season, but Houston absolutely does not win this one without him under center.

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

There was a moment in the game in which the Texans' lead was cut to 16-10, and the Broncos had the ball in the second half with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown and an extra point. However, on the first play of the drive, Derek Stingley Jr. stepped in front of a Russell Wilson pass intended for Jerry Jeudy and intercepted it.

After Derek Stingley Jr.'s interception, the Texans went on to score a touchdown on a throw to Nico Collins. That extended the lead to 22-10 after a two-point try was unsuccessful.

Things have not gone exactly to plan for Derek Stingley Jr. so far in the NFL. He has struggled with injuries and just has not been as good as the cornerback who was selected just after him in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sauce Gardner. This was a big moment in Stingley's career so far, and it could be the first of many, if he stays healthy and performs to the level that Houston expected when he was selected No. 3 overall.

S Jimmie Ward

Stingley's interception was not the biggest of the game for the Texans, that goes to Jimmie Ward. With 16 seconds left in the game, Wilson threw up a pass in the end zone to try to get the lead for Denver, but Jimmie Ward went up and made a physical catch for an interception that ended the game.

The Broncos drove deep into the red zone, and were a legit threat to take the lead. Jimmie Ward's interception put an end to that. Turnovers were a huge part of the win for Houston, and Ward's interception was the biggest of them all.

Stroud gets a lot of the shine, but the defense deserves credit, especially Ward, who is a veteran player that came over to help DeMeco Ryans build a winner. So far, he has succeeded.