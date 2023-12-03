Texans' CJ Stroud used a Druski quote when responding to questions about the altercation with Broncos LB Alex Singleton.

The Houston Texans pulled off another win after taking it to the Denver Broncos 22-17. However, there was a moment when CJ Stroud got into a shoving match with linebacker, Alex Singleton. It led to a penalty that favored Houston.

After the game, Stroud was asked about that altercation, as the rookie quarterback didn't back down whatsoever. Surprisingly enough, he used a quote from popular YouTuber and comedian, Druski, to explain his thought process on the play, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“I’m not gonna let someone just come and push me, especially in my house. Like Druski said, I'm gonna stand on business.”

#Texans QB CJ Stroud on this moment with Broncos LB Alex Singleton: “I’m not gonna let someone just come and push me, especially in my house. … Like Druski said, I'm gonna stand on business.” 😂pic.twitter.com/2d4c1P6mu2 https://t.co/KAYKf26OVa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2023

Is that not just the best quote? Druski is an absolutely hilarious personality. So, it's funny to hear the Texans' rookie quote him when describing defending himself against Alex Singleton.

With that said, it was a rather idiotic decision for Singleton to go at CJ Stroud. The Texans were likely going to punt right after that play concluded. But the Broncos' linebacker just took matters into his own hands.

here's Alex Singleton, idiotically gifting the Texans a free first down after they false started on fourth-and-2 and almost certainly would have had to kick a field goal pic.twitter.com/gtkGVkakAP — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 3, 2023

The Texans got the last laugh as they got the win. But this might go down as an all-time quote from the rookie quarterback. This quote, coupled with his stellar season, there's no reason why CJ Stroud shouldn't be the AFC Rookie of the Year.

During the game against the Broncos, Stroud finished with 274 yards and a touchdown. It was a solid performance against one of the better defenses in the league. Stroud and the Texans will take on the New York Jets in their next game.