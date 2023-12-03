The Houston Texans pulled off a Week 13 victory over the Broncos, with Jimmie Ward intercepting Russell Wilson to seal the deal.

Much of the praise for the upstart Houston Texans has revolved around rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the team's dynamic offense. But it was Jimmie Ward, back after missing the team's last three games, and Houston's defense that stepped up to clinch a 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos.

It was Ward's interception of Russell Wilson in the end zone with nine seconds remaining that sealed the deal and moved the Texans to 7-5. After the game, Ward was quick to spread the credit for the big play.

WELCOME BACK JIMMIE WARD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ts126dxQb8 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 3, 2023

“It was just great defense, great play call by coach (Matt) Burke, coach (DeMeco Ryans). Great pressure by (Blake Cashman),” the Texans captain remarked after the game, courtesy of KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. “And that's what forced (Russell Wilson) to make that throw.

“Pressure, hey, you know sometimes when that pressure get on you, you make bad decisions and that's what he did.”

Texans' D steals the show

Houston's offense didn't reach its normal heights on Sunday in the win. Part of that was due to wide receiver Tank Dell's exit from the game in the first quarter with what was later diagnosed as a fractured fibula. Stroud threw for 274 yards, the first time in five games he failed to hit the 300-yard mark through the air.

Ward and the defense were happy to make a play with the game on the line. Based on Wilson's deep-shot attempts, the Texans secondary knew they were going to be tested late. They came up big when needed.

“We knew this game was gonna come down to the backend,” Ward confirmed.

“You seen how Russell kept trying us, kept throwing balls back there. And I guess he felt like our DBs was somebody who I guess wasn't good as a whole, as a collective whole. But I feel like we showed him, we showed up today.”