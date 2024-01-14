The Texans' CJ Stroud won a huge game and was thankful afterward.

The Texans' CJ Stroud helped lead the team to an incredible victory over Joe Flacco and the Browns on Saturday night. Stroud made rookie quarterback history with the Texans, beating one of the NFL's most familiar Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in the process.

Stroud's success caused some fans to take aim at Panthers rookie Bryce Young for his own lack of success. Stroud cemented his place in the pantheon of young playoff QBs with stats befitting of an NFL veteran.

As the smoke cleared from Saturday's win in H-Town, the focus shifted to Stroud's reaction.

How was the rookie QB able to be so calm and poised in such a high pressure situation? That was just part of what fans wondered on Saturday evening with another big playoff game between the Dolphins and Chiefs set to get underway on the NFL schedule.

Stroud's Immediate Reaction for Texans

Stroud could be seen on the Texans' bench slapping hands with a teammate as Coach DeMeco Ryans celebrated with his Texans contemporaries.

Nothing but pure joy on the Texans sideline as the clock ticks down 🥳pic.twitter.com/vfbHv0cT9Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2024

The former Buckeye Stroud teamed up with an ex-Michigan Wolverines teammate, wide receiver Nico Collins, to take down the Browns.

Stroud joked prior to the game that he and Collins don't discuss their lack of college football wins over the arch rivals. On Saturday, they each brought home a big win for the franchise.

Stroud had 274 yards passing and three touchdowns on the night while Collins tallied 96 yards receiving on nine catches.

“Texans are super dangerous!” one fan exclaimed on X after the huge playoff victory.

Win is Fifth in Texans Franchise History

The key playoff victory served as the fifth of its kind in the history of the Texans franchise and the franchise's third over an AFC team from Ohio.

The Texans have never made it to a Super Bowl in their young franchise history but with explosive and dominant young players like Stroud and Collins under contract, Coach Ryans' team has a great chance to make it to the big game sometime in the near future, if not this season with a little bit of luck and perseverance.