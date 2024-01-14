"Our whole team is leaning on him," says the Texans star.

The Houston Texans avenged their Week 16 loss to the Cleveland Browns and dominated them in their wild-card matchup 45-14, led by a monumental performance by rookie quarterback C.J Stroud.

Stroud finished the game for the Texans with 274 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, a 76.1% completion rate and a 157.2 passer rating — the highest for a rookie in any NFL game. He also became the youngest starting quarterback to win in the postseason. The Texans had 356 yards of offense and didn't surrender a sack or turn the ball over against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

After the game, Stroud revealed that rising star offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was behind the Texans' recipe for success, according to Ben Arther of Fox Sports:

“Bobby did a great job today like he always does,” Stroud said. “When he calls [the plays], we ball. He knew to mix it up a bit. We wanted to throw the ball early just to set the tone that we were not going to shy away from anything. … When you have an OC [offensive coordinator] that's going to be aggressive and taking care of the football, that's a recipe for success.”

In the regular season, the Browns ranked No. 1 in total defense, passing defense and third-down efficiency, led by Pro Bowl talent all over the field. Opponents averaged just 164.7 passing yards per game in the regular season.

The Texans had 236 by halftime.

Houston impressed with their play in the AFC Wild Card round, but the road will only get tougher. The AFC is stacked and more experienced teams will be hungry to advance to the next round. But so far, so good for Slowik, Stroud, and the Texans.