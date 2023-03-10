With a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a new head coach in Demeco Ryans, the Houston Texans are looking to get back on track. But for a team that is still firmly in the middle of a rebuild, there is work to be done.

The Texans finished the 2022 campaign with a 3-13-1 campaign. Led by a young quarterback in Davis Mills, the team showed potential at times. With several top picks in the past, they have assembled a roster full of young talent. Now, one year removed from the trade of Deshaun Watson, they have two picks in the top 12 selections of the draft.

Along with 11 total selections in the draft, the Texans are set to have the third most cap space in the NFL. For a team full of needs, they could look to be active in free agency. This could include addressing several major needs on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Texans could look to address several different positions. It is highly believed that they will use the second overall pick to add their future quarterback. This could include players such as Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young.

If the Texans do choose to go quarterback with their first pick, they could choose to address the wide receiver position next. Or they could look to free agency to find a new go-to pass catcher. If this is the case, they could have their sights set on arguably the best wide receiver in this year’s group.

The Texans must sign wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency

If the Texans are looking to not only rebuild their wide receiver room but also make a major move in free agency, adding Jakobi Meyers could be the way to go.

Adding Meyers, who is highly regarded as the best free-agent wide receiver, would give this Texans offense a major boost. The move also wouldn’t stop this front office from adding a wide receiver with pick number 12.

Over his four NFL seasons, Jakobi Meyers has developed into a true threat down the field. Through 60 career games, he has recorded 235 receptions, 2,758 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns.

In 2022, Meyers played arguably the best football of his career. Over 16 games, he recorded 67 receptions for 804 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. This marked his second straight season with 800 receiving yards. Now, at just 26 years old, he is set to hit free agency at the perfect time.

The Texans current wide receiver room could look drastically different in the near future. Brandin Cooks has already requested a trade in the past. While it appears that he may be willing to stay with a new regime leading the charge, the team could still move on.

With the loss of Cooks, third-year wide receiver Nico Collins would likely be placed into the WR1 position. Over his first two seasons, Collins has taken the field in just 24 games. At times, he has looked to be a dominant presence on the field, but injuries have held him back. In total, he has recorded 70 receptions for 927 receiving yards and three touchdowns over this stretch.

The Texans will also likely have John Metchie III in the mix. Metchie, who the Texans drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, was forced to miss his entire rookie season. Prior to the start of his rookie season, Metchie was diagnosed with Leukemia. Now, nearly a year later, he seems to be nearing a return to the field.

During his time at Alabama, Metchie was one of the most dominant figures in college football. Through three seasons and 30 total games, he stuffed the stat sheet. In total, he recorded 155 receptions for 2,081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

A healthy Metchie could very well be the best wide receiver on this Texans team. A duo of him and Collins could be exactly what a young quarterback needs. But if Cooks is set to depart, the offense will be losing a major chunk of production. Last season, Cooks once again was the go-to option of the Texans offense. In total, he recorded 57 receptions for 699 receiving yards and three touchdowns while playing in 13 games.

If Cooks is to depart, Jakobi Meyers could be the ideal replacement. A wide receiver room of Meyers, Collins, and Metchie could develop into an elite unit. These three paired alongside a rookie pass-catcher such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Jordan Addison could be elite.

There is a high likelihood that the Texans send out a rookie quarterback in 2023. Giving this player the most options possible could be key to their development. With what looks to be a franchise running back in Dameon Pierce, adding more playmakers through the air could be what comes next for this offense.