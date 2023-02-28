Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been in trade rumors for months, but it looks like he might finally be close to getting moved. The Texans and Cooks are reportedly working together to find a landing spot for the veteran.

There are multiple teams in AFC and NFC that are interested in a Brandin Cooks trade, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston. Cooks and the Texans are having a “respectful dialogue” as they work through options that could meet his trade request.

Cooks was among the biggest names available at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The Texans ended up holding onto the receiver, and he wasn’t shy about expressing his frustration with having to stay in Houston for the remainder of the season. When the deadline passed without a trade, Cooks indicated that the Texans lied to him in a cryptic tweet.

“I was frustrated, absolutely. I want to win, that’s not the case,” Cooks said in November, via ESPN. “That’s what’s going on. That’s the way I expressed my emotion. I think we all want to win. We’re all frustrated in some sense.”

Cooks had his worst season since he was a rookie eight years prior. The 29-year-old finished with 57 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. In the previous season, Cooks went over the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in seven years.

The dip in Cooks’ production could be largely blamed on his circumstance in Houston. The Texans went 3-13-1, seemingly more interested in getting a top draft pick than winning games. Cooks had to catch passes from Davis Mills and Kyle Allen, who combined to throw as many touchdown passes as interceptions.

After the 2022 season ended, Cooks said that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild next year. If Cooks is traded to a contender, there’s a good chance that he’ll have a bounce-back 2023 campaign.