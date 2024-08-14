The Houston Texans went from a three-win team in 2022 to a playoff team last season. Now, they are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Such a drastic improvement means that there was an influx of talent added to the roster in a short period of time. The Texans went from trying to find hidden gems on a bad roster to having a number of big-name superstars.

The addition of talent to Houston's roster means that this year's cut day is going to be harder than ever before for the franchise, as a number of good players are unfortunately going to be on the wrong side of the numbers game. Teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Aug. 27, and in this article, we are going to predict exactly what the Texans' 53-man roster looks like after that is all said and done.

Quarterback (3):

C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum

The quarterback position has always been an interesting one for the Texans. Their first-ever draft pick, David Carr, turned into one of the biggest first overall draft busts this century. Matt Schaub had a decent career in Houston, but he was pretty mediocre. Deshaun Watson was supposed to be the team's savior, but he ended up requesting a trade. Houston's up-and-down journey with the quarterback position meant they never truly found their franchise player who can be at the helm for the long run.

The Texans finally found that with C.J. Stroud. The 2023 second-overall pick had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history and already looks like one of the best signal-callers in the NFL. During his rookie year, Stroud became only the third quarterback in the last 50 years to lead the league in passing yards per game and touchdown/interception ratio, per NFL on CBS. Tom Brady and Joe Montana are the only other two quarterbacks to do that, so Stroud clearly has sky-high potential.

Stroud is backed up by another young quarterback. Davis Mills was drafted by the Texans in the third round back in 2021 because they believed in his potential, too. Houston's youth at the most important position in football will incentivize them to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, with the third being veteran leader Case Keenum.

Running back (4):

Joe Mixon, Damion Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Jawhar Jordan

The Texans have some interesting decisions to make when it comes to their running backs. They know who the starter will be, as they traded for ex-Cincinnati Bengal Joe Mixon. It is not a guarantee that Damion Pierce will be his backup, though. In fact, there is a legitimate chance that Pierce gets cut.

Pierce had a solid rookie year in 2022 when he nearly ran for 1,000 yards. However, Pierce hasn't looked great in Houston's zone scheme, and Cam Akers is making a push for the roster. We think that the Texans will keep Pierce and hope that he can be a legitimate second option behind Mixon.

Both Jawhar Jordan and Dare Ogunobwale should make the roster because of their ability to contribute on special teams. The former has a kickoff return skillset, and we saw the latter work as an emergency kicker last season.

Fullback (1):

Andrew Beck

The Texans are one of the few teams who carry a fullback. It just so happens to be that Andrew Beck is on the PUP list right now. Even so, the versatile fullback is expected to be ready to go by the start of the regular season, so you can pencil him in for the 53-man roster.

Receiver (6):

Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Noah Brown, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson

Heading into last season, many experts would have said that the Texans had one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Houston's receiver room certainly proved that idea wrong, as Tank Dell and Nico Collins emerged as two of the best young receivers in the NFL. Noah Brown even had some big moments last season.

The three young receivers climbed the depth chart, while the aging Robert Woods showed signs of regression. Woods' decline firmly plants him on the roster bubble this year, but we think he does make the 53-man roster because of the experience and leadership he brings to an otherwise young position group. Xavier Hutchinson is another young receiver who Woods can mentor. Hutchinson, a 2023 sixth-rounder, didn't produce much last year, but he has been a standout player during training camp.

Somehow, we haven't even mentioned Stefon Diggs yet. Diggs was arguably the biggest superstar to switch teams this offseason. He spent years as one of the best receivers in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, and now he will contribute on a roster with more weapons around him.

The Texans are clearly deep when it comes to receivers. Their depth means that John Metchie III and Ben Skowronek are in danger of being cut. Both players would make the 53-man roster on most other NFL teams, but we think that they are going to be on the outside looking in with the Texans.

Tight end (3):

Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover

The Texans have no need to carry four tight ends, considering Andrew Beck doubles as a tight end. That means that Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, and Cade Stover are the three tight ends bound for the 53-man roster. Schultz had a solid year in his first season with the Texans last year, but the team improved the position nonetheless by drafting Stover in the fourth round.

Stover was one of the best picks in the NFL Draft. He was a great value selection, considering many pinned him as the second best tight end in the class. Additionally, Stover has experience with C.J. Stroud, as the two played together at Ohio State.

Offensive line (9):

Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Juice Scruggs, Kenyon Green, Shaq Mason, Blake Fisher, Charlie Heck, Kendrick Green, Jarrett Patterson

The Texans offensive line hasn't looked great in their first two preseason games, but they are set at the tackle positions. Laremy Tunsil went from notorious draft-day faller to one of the best left tackles in football. Tytus Howard is back from injury, too, and he should be able to help improve the team's blocking on the blind side. Blake Fisher could use some development, but he'll make the roster, considering he was a second-round pick this year. Charlie Heck will serve as the backup right tackle.

On the interior, Juice Scruggs, Kenyon Green, and Shaq Mason are slated to be the starters, and Jarrett Patterson will work as a backup. Chris Reed was one of the tougher cuts on our 53-man roster prediction, but we think Kendricks Green's ability to play guard and center gives him an advantage, not to mention that he was a starter last year.

Defensive line (9):

Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Folorunso Fatukasi, Denico Autry, Mario Edwards, Tim Settle Jr., Khalil Davis, Derek Barnett, Jerry Hughes

The Texans are stacked in the trenches defensively. Besides his quarterback teammate C.J. Stroud and Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Will Anderson was arguably the best rookie in football last year. The edge rusher from Alabama won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award last year, and now he has a new teammate who will help apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Danielle Hunter was one of the biggest free agent additions throughout the NFL.

Derek Barnett and Jerry Hughes provide solid depth options on the edge, and Denico Autry should be able to play inside or outside. Folorunso Fatukasi, Mario Edwards, Khalil Davis, and Tim Settle will plug up holes from the defensive tackle positions, so teams will have a hard time running the football against Houston.

Linebacker (5):

Azeez Al-Shaair, Christian Harris, Henry To'oTo'o, Jamal Hill, Neville Hewitt

With Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o starting at the linebacker position, the Texans have the best names of any linebacker group in football. It isn't their best position group, though. Christian Harris is the other starter, and Neville Hewitt will contribute off of the bench. Jamal Hill is a converted safety, so his ability to play in the passing game will be valuable.

Cornerback (5):

Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Desmond King, Jeff Okudah, CJ Henderson

The Texans cornerback depth chart is littered with recent high draft picks, but that doesn't mean it is a strong point on the roster. In fact, there are a lot of red flags when it comes to the cornerback room for the Texans. Derek Stingley, the 2022 third-overall pick, is incredibly talented, but he has missed significant time in each of his first two seasons. There are even more question marks behind him on the depth chart.

Coming into training camp, fans were unsure who would be the team's number two cornerback. It is looking like it will be second-round rookie Kamari Lassiter. While the cornerback does have tons of potential, he is unproven. Desmond King is the veteran cornerback who will defend opposing team's slot receivers.

Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson are both in a similar spot. Okudah was drafted third overall in 2020 by the Detroit Lions, and Henderson was the ninth pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in that same class. Both players busted out with the team that drafted them, so now they are trying to keep their football dreams alive in Houston.

It is not a guarantee that either makes the roster, but we think the Texans will be willing to gamble on the raw talent that teams saw in these players when they were viewed as prestigious prospects back not long ago. If Okudah and Henderson do make the 53-man roster, that means that Mike Ford and Myles Bryant probably won't.

Safety (5):

Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Eric Murray, Calen Bullock, M.J. Stewart

If the Texans only keep five cornerbacks, as we've predicted, then they will surely keep five safeties. Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are the starters, but the backups have shown flashes during training camp/the preseason, too. Calen Bullock was the team's third-rounder, and Eric Murray has impressed during the preseason. M.J. Stewart will battle with Brandon Hill for the final spot here.

Specialists (3):

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Tommy Townsend, Jon Weeks

Ka'imi Fairbairn's tenure in Houston continues, as he has been kicking for the team since 2016. Jon Weeks has been a long-time Texan, too, as he has held the role of long snapper for the team since 2010. Tommy Townsend, on the other hand, will be punting for the Texans for the first time. The former Chiefs punter already has two Super Bowls to his name.