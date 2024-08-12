The Houston Texans underwent a pivotal 2024 NFL training camp. Both fresh faces and seasoned veterans competed fiercely for roster spots and starting positions. With a lineup full of talent and potential, this phase is critical in determining which players will rise to the occasion and which might fall behind. As the Texans aim to overcome their recent struggles and rebuild into a playoff contender, every performance in training camp is under the microscope. Yet not all players are living up to expectations. In this article, we take a closer look at four key Texans players who have struggled during camp and consider what that could mean for their roles as the season approaches.

The Texans So Far

CJ Stroud played like a seasoned veteran during last season's campaign. Sure, it's rare for a rookie quarterback to garner enough votes for MVP consideration. That said, Stroud's performance was exceptional enough to warrant discussion. He transformed the Texans from a team that had been the butt of jokes for several seasons into division champions and led them to a playoff victory.

Stroud's success provides a beacon of hope for other struggling franchises, although replicating such a feat won’t be easy. He arguably had the best rookie season of any quarterback in NFL history. Of course, it’s worth noting that this remarkable season wouldn’t have happened in Houston if Stroud had been taken first overall instead of dropping to No. 2. That slight drop in the draft was a franchise-altering stroke of luck. DeMeco Ryans, a fortunate hire due to his fond memories of playing in Houston, appears to be another grand slam for the team. The Texans also made a bold move to trade up for Will Anderson Jr last year. He made an immediate impact with seven sacks. Other young talents, such as receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, also enjoyed breakout seasons.

Here we'll look at the four key Houston Texans players who struggled during the 2024 NFL training camp.

Denico Autry, DE

The Texans' defensive depth will be tested early this season with the unexpected suspension of defensive end Denico Autry. Autry was hit with a six-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. The veteran defender expressed surprise at the suspension. He claimed that he was unaware of the PEDs found in his system but has accepted the league’s decision. According to Autry, the issue stemmed from a mix-up at the pharmacy. The medication prescribed by his doctor was swapped with one that contained the banned substance. With Autry sidelined, the Texans will have to rely heavily on Mario Edwards Jr and Tim Settle. They will now see increased reps and significant action in the first third of the season.

Jawhar Jordan, RB

Rookie running back Jawhar Jordan finds himself buried deep on the Texans' depth chart. He has just struggled to make an impression. Slotted somewhere between fifth and sixth string, Jordan’s opportunities have been limited, as evidenced by his brief appearance in the second half of the preseason game. He managed only five yards on three carries. Jordan was poised to see more action as the game progressed, but an early ending cut short his chances to shine. Veterans like Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Cam Akers, and Dare Ogunbowale are ahead of him. As such, Jordan’s prospects of securing a roster spot look increasingly slim.

Charlie Heck, OL

Veteran offensive tackle Charlie Heck is facing a big challenge after being sidelined with a flare-up of plantar fasciitis. The 27-year-old just signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.3 million this offseason. He should be an important depth piece on the Texans’ offensive line, offering solid pass protection and run blocking. However, this latest setback, coupled with his history of injuries, raises concerns about his availability for the season. Heck was activated from the reserve physically unable to perform list in November following a back injury that affected his foot. Now, he will miss several weeks of training camp. The Texans will need to monitor his recovery closely as they prepare for the season.

Tytus Howard, OL

Tytus Howard’s return to the Texans’ offensive line after last season’s knee injury has hit a concerning snag. The sixth-year right tackle had to leave practice after entering the blue medical tent and was later carted off. This raised alarms about his readiness for the upcoming season. Howard has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, including a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 last year. He also had a broken hand earlier in the season that landed him on injured reserve. The 28-year-old has been a mainstay on the Texans’ offensive line, starting 61 games since his rookie season in 2019. Despite his durability issues, Houston picked up his fifth-year option before the 2022 season and rewarded him with a three-year, $56 million extension. However, his latest injury scare could jeopardize his availability and effectiveness as the Texans aim to solidify their offensive line.

Looking Ahead

As the Texans continue to navigate the challenges of their 2024 training camp, the struggles of key players highlight the difficulties of building a cohesive and competitive roster. These early setbacks serve as a reminder of the unforgiving nature of the NFL. Even the slightest misstep can have significant consequences. For the Texans, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining how these players will rebound from these challenges. The road ahead is undoubtedly tough. However, how these players respond will play a critical role in shaping the Texans' fortunes as they strive to emerge as a contender in the AFC South. With the regular season fast approaching, the Texans must quickly address these issues and ensure that their roster is as prepared as possible for the grueling season ahead.