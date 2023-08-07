The Houston Texans training camp is underway, and the team starts its 2023 NFL preseason on Thursday, August 10, against the New England Patriots. As players fight and claw for Texans' roster spots and starting positions, some players are rising to the top while others are struggling. Here are the three key players struggling early in Houston during NFL training camp, starting with quarterback CJ Stroud.

QB CJ Stroud

Before Texans fans fly off the handle, let’s start by saying that the struggles of CJ Stroud aren’t unusual at all for rookie quarterbacks, and this isn’t a panic button issue by any means.

Defenses are always ahead of offenses early in the NFL preseason, and the dynamic in Texans camp is no different than most places in the NFL. Offenses are about chemistry, timing, and execution. Those things take time to develop. Defenses are about running and hitting, and those skills come back sooner in camp than the offensive ones.

So, yes, Stroud has struggled at times in Texans training camp. That said, he’s also been the best QB on the Texans roster overall. Davis Mills has struggled even more, and Case Keenum isn’t getting any first-team snaps for the most part, so he’s a non-factor.

In other good CJ Stroud news, while he has struggled at times, he’s also getting better as time goes on. With nearly two weeks of Texans training camp now under his belt, the rookie QB is getting more comfortable by the day, and over the weekend, he had his best practices of the 2023 NFL preseason.

On Monday, DeMeco Ryans announced that Stroud will start the team’s first preseason game on Thursday. And as long as he doesn’t struggle too much against live fire, the former Ohio State Buckeye will be on track to star in Week 1 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

WR Nico Collins

One of the most hotly-contested Texans roster battles in training camp is at the wide receiver position. Veteran Robert Woods, third-year player Nico Collins, rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, and last year’s second-round pick (who sat out 2022 while fighting cancer) John Metchie III, are all battling for the starting WR spots.

Texans fans and franchise members alike have been excited about Collins and his potential for the magical third-year breakout receiver season.

That’s still absolutely in the mix of outcomes for the 2021 third-round pick out of Michigan. However, he’s struggled at times in camp. There have been some drops and even some slips that have blown up plays.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a huge deal, but with so much competition at the WR position, every play matters. Xavier Hutchinson — the team’s sixth-round pick out of Iowa State — is a similarly big target, and he’s been making splash plays in Texans practices.

Collins’ Texans roster spot isn’t in jeopardy by any means, but if he doesn’t show more consistency as camp goes on, he could slide down the depth chart.

CB Shaquill Griffin

As much as the WR battle is going strong, so is the competition to see who gets to over these players.

During the 2023 NFL offseason, Houston brought in former Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Shaquill Griffin. The veteran cover man suffered a back injury in 2022, limiting him to just five games last season. The Texans took a chance that he could get back to his prior form.

So far in Texans training camp, that hasn’t come to fruition. Griffin has struggled at times, and for every report of Houston wideouts making big plays, Griffin’s name is often closely behind as the CB who was covering them.

Steven Nelson started 15 games last season opposite top rookie Derek Stingley Jr., who played well but missed the final eight games of the season with a hamstring injury. The hope for the Texans this season is that Stingley can stay healthy and Griffin would overtake Nelson for the No. 2 spot on the Texans roster.

Heading into camp, Nelson was openly feuding with general manager Nick Caserio about wanting a new contract. Caserio tried to replace him, but with Griffin’s struggles, the front office finally relented and gave Nelson the upgraded deal he was looking for.

Griffin is making $3.5 million this season with $3 million guaranteed, so cutting him won’t save a lot. However, if he keeps struggling, it may be worth letting him go even to save a little bit of money. And if other corners like Darius Phillips or Tavierre Thomas step up, then Griffin’s spot on the Texans roster will truly be in jeopardy.