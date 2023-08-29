The Houston Texans have lost one of their guards for the rest of the year. Second-year guard Kenyon Green will end up missing the rest of the season so he can undergo shoulder surgery for an injury he sustained during Houston's third preseason game with the New Orleans Saints.

“The Texans placed guard Kenyon Green on Injured Reserve, and his season is over,” per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Texans took the guard 15th overall out of Texas A&M. Kenyon Green will lose his entire second season which will be detrimental to his development in the NFL. Green started 14 games in his rookie season, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated him as the worst guard in the NFL season in 2022. Green not only regularly allowed pressure on his quarterback, he committed an abysmal 12 penalties.

Despite a rough rookie year, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans stuck up for his guard saying, “Kenyon has done a great job of battling through,” Ryans continued. “He’s dealing with some things. He’s battled through a lot. It’s been tough on him. Tough kid going through a lot, but he tried to go every single day. He pushed it for us and I’m proud of his effort he put out there,” via Anthony Licciardi of Sports Illustrated.

On the Texans' part, the placement of Green on the IR will leave him off the 53-man roster, and allows for an extra roster spot to go to someone else. Since the injury, Houston traded for Steelers guard Kendrick Green to fill the roster hole.