The Chicago Bears are excited about the future of the organization. Despite a 5-12 record in 2024, the Bears have plenty to be excited about heading into the offseason. It all starts with former Lions OC Ben Johnson becoming the next head coach of the Bears.

Bears WR DJ Moore dropped a hilarious quote when he learned that his new head coach will earn $13 million per season.

“$13 million (annually), shoot, that's a lot of money,” Moore said on Thursday via 670 The Score. “But when you find the right person to lead the team and the right mindset, money isn't an object.”

Johnson already ranks seventh in terms of NFL head coach salary at $13 million per season. He earns just $1 million per season less than 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and the same amount more than Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

NFL owner tend to be more careful handing out lucrative coaching contracts compared to player contracts. Part of the reason is the nature of each type of contract. Player contracts are incredibly complicated and include a base salary, roster bonuses, signing bonus, and other incentives. These make the final amount of cash earned by a player difficult to determine at first glance.

Meanwhile, most NFL head coaching contracts are fully guaranteed. Therefore, the consequences of handing out a bad contract to a head coach is more severe from the owner's perspective.

Regardless, Moore is right that money should be no object when it comes to finding the right person to lead an NFL team.

Bears fans are hopeful that Ben Johnson will be worth every penny of his $13 million salary.

Ben Johnson not expected to raid Dan Campbell's Lions coaching staff

It seems that Ben Johnson will try to bring in some unfamiliar faces to his coaching staff in Chicago.

Bears reporter Brad Biggs wrote on Wednesday that Johnson is not expected to raid Dan Campbell's coaching staff for talent.

“Does not sound like Bears will be a destination for Lions OL coach Hank Fraley,” Biggs wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Perhaps Ben Johnson does get an assistant from Detroit to join him but Fraley is not expected. Johnson isn’t going to raid Dan Campbell’s staff.”

Johnson will likely target experienced NFL coaches to become his coordinators. The position coaches could be a place where Johnson takes some shots on some younger coaches.

First, Johnson will need to figure out who he wants to keep from Chicago's existing coaching staff. On Thursday, the team announced that five coaches, including interim head coach Thomas Brown, will not be retained.

It will be fascinating to see how Johnson assembles his coaching staff.