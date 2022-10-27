Brandin Cooks trade speculation will go into overdrive with latest update

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks interestingly did not practice Wednesday despite not having any injury designation. Any other time, this would have not been a notable update, but with Texans not expected to contend for anything at all this season plus the fact that the NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, it’s worth speculating whether Cooks’ absence on the practice field is a sign that he is about to get moved by the franchise.

Branding Cooks was not the only Texans wide receiver who did not practice Wednesday, as Nico Collins was also out. However, Collins is dealing with a groin injury. As for Cooks, expect rumors about a looming trade to perhaps a contender to louden in the coming days.

So far in the 2022 NFL season, Brandin Cooks has accumulated 281 receiving yards and a touchdown on 28 catches and 47 targets. The 29-year-old Cooks is not in a healthy offensive environment in Houston, with the Texans ranking just 28th in the league with 17.7 points per game and 25th overall with only 209.3 passing yards per contest. He would have been a much more useful downfield weapon for a wide-receiver-needy team like the Green Bay Packers, who are on a three-game losing skid and looking for answers amid their struggles.

Brandin Cooks has six 1000-yard seasons under his belt, with his best campaign to date coming in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams when he posted 1,204 receiving yards to go with five touchdowns.

Cooks was traded by the Rams to the Texans in 2020.