The Houston Texans (0-2) are not making the playoffs. Fans know this. It is essential, however, that this team grows under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. A four or five-win season can still be a step in the right direction if noticeable strides are taken by core members of the franchise like quarterback CJ Stroud. But that mission could be significantly hindered by injuries.

The latest updates regarding key players on each side of the ball will leave the Texans well-undermanned for their road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. “{Left tackle} Laremy Tunsil won't travel and has been ruled out for Sunday's game,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Though, Houston's troubles extend beyond just Week 3.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who suffered a hamstring injury in practice earlier in the week, has been placed on the Injured Reserve, per the team. Yikes. This already-beleaguered squad is undeniably reeling after this news. The offensive line has been depleted, so Stroud was counting on three-time Pro Bowler Tunsil to watch his blindside.

With Stingley Jr. also out of the equation (for at least the next four weeks), there is a greater likelihood of the Jaguars pulling away. That means Houston's rookie QB might be forced to throw with limited O-Line protection. An ideal learning experience thusly turns into a potential disaster that serves no benefit to this franchise at all.

The Texans must figure out how to compensate for these crucial losses. And if they somehow do manage to survive in Jacksonville, Ryans' group should be much stronger for it.