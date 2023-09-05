The Houston Texans find themselves in a state of flux entering the 2023 NFL season, with former Ohio State Buckeyes signal caller C.J. Stroud having been named the team's starting quarterback recently.

Stroud responded to the announcement with emotions that many could not have predicted. The 2023 AFC South betting odds are strongly against Stroud and the Texans, but stranger things have happened.

Now, Stroud's Texans teammates have bestowed an honor upon him that few could have expected for the fledgling young rookie. The Texans' signal caller has been named a team captain in addition to the aforementioned announcement.

With Stroud as the captain heading into Week One against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on the road, things have gotten incredibly interesting all of a sudden for Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and company.

Reppin' that © on their chest 🤘 pic.twitter.com/P2RynW0SU6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 4, 2023

Stroud passed for nearly 3,700 yards last season for the Buckeyes a year after passing for 4,400 yards in the Columbus. He led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff semi-final last year, coming up short against the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The Buckeyes missed top wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. for much of the second half of the game before a missed kick by Noah Ruggles sealed their fate.

Now the hope among Texans fans is that Stroud can make do with the weapons around him in Year One. The Texans' starting receiver trio of Noah Brown, Nico Collins and Robert Woods will be tested in a division that features some of the best skill position talent in the NFL.

Whether Stroud and the Texans find themselves in shootouts or close, defensive-oriented games, the recipe for success is clear: Stroud must play like the superstar the team drafted him to be in Houston.

“Two vets and two young guys, you LOVE to see it,” wrote one fan in response to the captains announcement, which also included Jimmie Ward, Jalen Pitre and Laremy Tunsil.