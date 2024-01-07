Houston's coach and star quarterback got a bit emotional.

The Houston Texans are headed to the playoffs after they topped the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 on Saturday. Quarterback CJ Stroud led the Texans to victory by going 20-26 for 264 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

As the game ended, Stroud was overcome with emotion:

CJ Stroud crying after clinching a spot in the playoffs. I’m crying too, CJ. pic.twitter.com/gvDMMicUkr — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) January 7, 2024

It wasn't just Stroud, either. Head coach DeMeco Ryans also got emotional after the game:

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans emotional after making playoffs winning 10th game @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/7qeQnLpWxa — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 7, 2024

Both Stroud and Ryans were able to come together to share in the moment that they've both been aiming for:

DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud embrace after making the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/K8tCZJmypy — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) January 7, 2024

The Texans (10-7) are going to the postseason for the first time since 2019. They won seven of their final 10 games and still could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses at Tennessee on Sunday.

Stroud talked about approaching this “win-and-you're-in” game against the Colts with confidence, and he did just that.

“We're really just going to go out there with confidence,” Stroud said. “That was the main thing we talked about today, being relentless in every single thing that we do, and what’s the worst that could happen? Playing hard and playing fast. So, we don’t doubt ourselves. We really think we can win this game, and that’s the plan, so [we have to] go out there and just execute.”

Stroud also cautioned against getting overwhelmed.

“Not making the moment bigger than what it is, and just go out there having fun,” the Texans quarterback said. “This game is meant to be fun, so that’s what I plan to do, not be in an eggshell or be nervous. Of course, there are going to be nerves. I’m naturally nervous every game, but I just think those are probably the reason why I just lock in to my preparation and things like that,” via NBC Sports.

The Texans will now wait to see if Jacksonville wins or loses before finding out who and where they play next weekend.