Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud reveals the team's 'confidence' heading into their Week 18 game versus the Indianapolis Colts

It's “win and you're in” for the Houston Texans this Saturday as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts for a shot at the AFC South and/or a playoff berth. With a win, the Texans will eliminate the Colts and make the playoffs. With a win and a Jaguars loss, the Texans can win the division.

While the Texans are a young team with a rookie head coach and quarterback in DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud, they are still approaching this game with confidence. This confidence has been a huge part of the Texans' success this year, especially in Stroud leading tight wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season.

“We’re really just going to go out there with confidence,” Stroud said. “That was the main thing we talked about today, being relentless in every single thing that we do, and what’s the worst that could happen? Playing hard and playing fast. So, we don’t doubt ourselves. We really think we can win this game, and that’s the plan, so [we have to] go out there and just execute.”

Another key for the Texans' youth will be to not let the pressure of the game get to them. Stroud revealed this mindset at Tuesday's press conference.

“Not making the moment bigger than what it is, and just go out there having fun,” Stroud said. “This game is meant to be fun, so that’s what I plan to do, not be in an eggshell or be nervous. Of course, there are going to be nerves. I’m naturally nervous every game, but I just think those are probably the reason why I just lock in to my preparation and things like that,” via NBC Sports.

The Texans previously lost to the Colts 31-20 in Week 2, but the team has grown a ton since starting the season 0-2. With playoffs on the line, it should be a hard-fought battle between the two foes.