The Houston Texans lost to the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 31-20 on Sunday, and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud had a better day than he did in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he elaborated on the shoulder injury he has been dealing with that landed him on the injury report late in the week.

“I had a little shoulder pain I was dealing with,” CJ Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “It was hard for me to throw. I started feeling better Friday and Saturday we don't throw at all. That helped. I came in early and tried to fix it. I did anything I could. I wanted to play. I don't think it really hindered me that much. It was painful.”

Luckily, Stroud did say that the shoulder injury should not be a factor next week when the Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It felt better every day,” Stroud said, via Wilson. “It should be 100% for this week for sure.”

Stroud completed 30-of-47 passes and threw two touchdowns against the Colts on Sunday, a much better performance than Week 1 against the Ravens.

It will be interesting to see if Stroud can carry over some positive momentum to next week against the Jaguars. It will likely be a tougher test than the Colts defense was on Sunday.

Stroud expressed confidence that his team will perform better throughout the season after the loss to the Colts. It will be intriguing to see how Stroud performs throughout his rookie season.