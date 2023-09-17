Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't worried about rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Physically, or otherwise.

Stroud's status for Houston's Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts was a bit up in the air. The Texans listed Stroud as questionable with a shoulder injury during the week, and he was limited at practice on Friday.

When asked about that right shoulder after the game, Ryans kept it succinct: “C.J. is fine,” per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson.

Things weren't easy for the rookie QB playing behind a makeshift offensive line in the 31-20 loss. Stroud was sacked six times and hit nine more times by the Colts.

Star left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed Sunday because of a knee injury. That, in addition to expected starters Tytus Howard, Juice Scruggs, and Kenyon Green all being on injured reserve.

Still, Stroud put up some impressive numbers for the Texans. He finished the game with 384 passing yards and threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career, an eight-yard strike to WR Nico Collins. Although he avoided interceptions, Stroud did lose a fumble on a Samson Ebukam strip-sack.

Ryans was impressed with Stroud's performance. “I think CJ did a really good job … I’m encouraged by his play and he got better,” the coach told the media, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

One week after being shut out on offense, Stroud led the unit on two touchdown drives against Indy's defense.

The Colts-Texans matchup featured two quarterbacks taken with top-4 picks in the 2023 draft. Houston took Stroud no.2 overall, and the Colts grabbed their QB, Anthony Richardson, at no.4.

Richardson rushed for two touchdowns on the day, but was forced to leave the game early after suffering a concussion. He was replaced by Gardner Minshew.